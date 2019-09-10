medindia

New Computer Kidney Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 9, 2019 at 1:39 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A novel computer kidney developed by University of Waterloo researchers was found to shed light on proper hydration. In a recent study, Waterloo researchers found that the elderly, people with impaired kidney function and those taking a combination of certain drugs need to be extra mindful of their water intake.
New Computer Kidney Developed
New Computer Kidney Developed

"People who have high blood pressure are typically given a water pill, so they pee a lot to lower their blood volume and in so doing lower their blood pressure," said Anita Layton, professor of Applied Mathematics, Pharmacy and Biology at Waterloo. "These patients are frequently also given another drug that targets a hormonal system which will affect the kidney as well.

Show Full Article


"A lot of people are on these two drugs, and they will be fine. But one day they might have a headache and take an aspirin, and the three of these drugs together can hurt your kidneys."

The ability of the kidney to maintain water balance is vital to our health. It controls water balance, and when we are dehydrated, it produces highly concentrated urine to get rid of waste using as little water as possible. The older population, those with kidney diseases, and those on blood pressure medication sometimes have a problem with water balance.

Layton's model found that unless a patient is properly hydrated, taking the two blood pressure drugs and an aspirin concurrently could cause acute kidney injury. The injury happens when there is an insufficient water balance, which can lead to concentrated urine from a build-up of waste in the body.

"Incredibly, how mammals produce a highly concentrated urine is not well understood," Layton said. "We're now a step closer to understanding how water balance is maintained in mammals."

Notably, this study is an example of the interdisciplinary research in which Layton and other Waterloo researchers are involved. Layton's research group uses mathematics as a microscope to understand biology and medicine. They build computer models to simulate the effects of various drugs and apply mathematical techniques to analyze clinical data.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Diet for Kidney stones

Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary recommendations depends on the type of kidney stone.

Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Cancer

Kidney cancer also called renal cancer is one of the top 10 most common cancers in both men and women. Kidney cancer mostly affects people above 65 years of age. There are four types of kidney cancer namely renal cell carcinoma, transitional cell ...

Obesity Accelerates Kidney Disease Progression

Mouse study finds obesity-related energy imbalance in kidneys. Obesity, metabolic syndrome accelerate the development of kidney disease.

Kidney Function Affects The Risks Caused by Opioids Prescribed

Compared with other pain medications, prescription opioids were linked with higher risks of death and hospitalization, particularly with higher doses, especially among people with lower kidney function.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Prevention of Kidney Disease

Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood pressure under check, and regular tests can help prevent it.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Urinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingKidney DiseaseKidneyKidney HealthStones in Urinary TractRenal Tubular AcidosisKidney BiopsyPrevention of Kidney Disease

What's New on Medindia

Opt-out Organ Donation could Affect Transplant Waitlists

Watermelon: Top 5 'Refreshing and Nourishing' Health Facts

Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive