New Lactic Acid Bacteria can Make African Camel Milk Safe: Study

In Africa, camel milk constituted upwards of 9% of the total milk production. The farmers, who milk the animals, sell much of the milk as a fermented product in local markets or roadside stalls.
The fermentation process occurs spontaneously as the farmers have no cooling facilities. The level of hygiene is often poor milk and contains disease-causing microorganisms such as E.coli and salmonella, which can multiply in the lukewarm milk.
"New" bacteria ferment the camel milk
Researchers from the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark have discovered a new way of making the camel milk safer.
The research was conducted in partnership with the University of Copenhagen, food ingredient producer Chr. Hansen and Haramaya University in Ethiopia. It was partly funded by Denmark's development cooperation programme, DANIDA.
New strains of lactic acid bacteria were extracted from raw camel milk. The bacteria used in a starter culture both acidify the milk and kill off even vast amounts of various disease-causing microorganisms in the milk.
Five liters of milk can make enough starter culture to produce half a million liters of safe, fermented camel milk.
Foodborne Diseases/Illness
- It is a common, costly—yet preventable—public health problem.
- Each year worldwide, unsafe food causes 600 million cases of foodborne diseases and 420 000 deaths.
- 30% of foodborne deaths occur among children under 5 years of age.
- 1 in 6 Americans get sick from contaminated foods or beverages each year, and 3,000 die.
Source: Medindia