by Colleen Fleiss on  September 24, 2020 at 2:09 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Lactic Acid Bacteria can Make African Camel Milk Safe: Study
A formula for a freeze-dried starter culture that African camel milk farmers can use to make safe, fermented milk products has been developed by a research team at Technical University of Denmark, DTU.

Study Background

In Africa, camel milk constituted upwards of 9% of the total milk production. The farmers, who milk the animals, sell much of the milk as a fermented product in local markets or roadside stalls.


The fermentation process occurs spontaneously as the farmers have no cooling facilities. The level of hygiene is often poor milk and contains disease-causing microorganisms such as E.coli and salmonella, which can multiply in the lukewarm milk.

"New" bacteria ferment the camel milk

Researchers from the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark have discovered a new way of making the camel milk safer.

The research was conducted in partnership with the University of Copenhagen, food ingredient producer Chr. Hansen and Haramaya University in Ethiopia. It was partly funded by Denmark's development cooperation programme, DANIDA.

New strains of lactic acid bacteria were extracted from raw camel milk. The bacteria used in a starter culture both acidify the milk and kill off even vast amounts of various disease-causing microorganisms in the milk.

Five liters of milk can make enough starter culture to produce half a million liters of safe, fermented camel milk.

Foodborne Diseases/Illness
  • It is a common, costly—yet preventable—public health problem.
  • Each year worldwide, unsafe food causes 600 million cases of foodborne diseases and 420 000 deaths.
  • 30% of foodborne deaths occur among children under 5 years of age.
  • 1 in 6 Americans get sick from contaminated foods or beverages each year, and 3,000 die.


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

All You Need to Know About Foodborne Illnesses
Do you ignore mild stomach pains? Then beware you may face severe complications of foodborne illnesses that can be very difficult to treat later.
READ MORE
Food Borne Illnesses Cost Billions of Dollars Annually
The latest health survey in the United States has revealed that billions of dollars are being spent on illnesses occurring due to food borne diseases
READ MORE
Camel Milk Launched by Amul in Select Markets
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, owner of dairy brand Amul, launched camel milk in select markets of Gujarat.
READ MORE
Camel Milk may Not Offer Any Health Benefits
Camel milk claimed to help improve the immune system, aid those who have autism, diabetes, tuberculosis, cancer, stomach ulcers were found to be untrue.
READ MORE
Lactose Intolerance
Lactose intolerance is the inability to digest lactose, the sugar in milk. This leads to symptoms like diarrhoea, abdominal cram when milk or milk products are consumed.
READ MORE
MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.
READ MORE
Pasteurization of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbiology
READ MORE
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).
READ MORE
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat
READ MORE
Types of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Pasteurization of milkShigellosisTypes of MilkWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseMRSA - The Super BugTypes of Food AllergiesThe Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and HealthAcid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and WellbeingLactose Intolerance