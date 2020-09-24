Light Therapy Benefits Patients With Brain Injury

says Rox Anderson, MD, the center's director.
‘Transcranial LED therapy is a promising area of research, with potential to help various brain disorders where therapies are limited. ’
Another challenge was optimizing the wavelength of the near-infrared LLLT. "Nobody knows how much light you need to get the optimal effect,"
explains Lynn Drake, MD, one of the study co-authors and director of business development at the Wellman Center. "We tried to optimize the wavelength, dosing, timing of delivery, and length of exposure."
Near-infrared LLLT has already been used for multiple purposes until now. It has been studied in stroke patients.
Clinical Trial Details
Clinical Trial Outcomes
- 68 patients with moderate traumatic brain injury were divided into two groups.
- The 1st group received LLLT, via the special helmet designed by Vakoc's team at Wellman, which delivered the light.
- The 2nd group (control) wore the helmet for the same amount of time, but did not receive the treatment.
- Two groups were tested for neuroreactivity using quantitative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) metrics.
- They underwent neurocognitive function assessment.
"It would be much more difficult to see such changes in patients with mild injuries and it is quite likely that in patients with severe brain injuries the effect of light therapy would be confounded by other comorbidities of severe trauma,"
- 28 patients who completed at least one LLLT session reported no adverse reactions.
- Significant differences in myelin's integrity surrounding the neurons of treated patients versus the control group were noted.
says Gupta.
Traumatic Brain Injury
- It is the leading cause of traumatic injury worldwide.
- An estimated 69 million people experience such an injury every year.
- Annually, about 1.5 million Americans survive a traumatic brain injury (TBI).
- No proper treatments are available so far.
Source: Medindia