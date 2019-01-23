medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Camel Milk Launched by Amul in Select Markets

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 23, 2019 at 9:02 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

If you would like to sip the camel milk in India, here's a piece of good news for you! The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, the owner of the dairy brand Amul, is introducing camel milk in selected markets of Gujarat.
Camel Milk Launched by Amul in Select Markets
Camel Milk Launched by Amul in Select Markets

Branded as 'Amul Camel Milk', it would be available in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Kutch.

According to an official press release, "Camel milk is easy to digest and healthy milk with numerous benefits, most prominent of which is that the milk is high in an insulin-like protein, making it beneficial for diabetic person."

The milk is also beneficial to those having dairy allergies as it contains no allergens, the statement said.

To be initially sourced from Gujarat's desert district of Kutch, the milk will be available in a 500 ml PET bottle and is priced at Rs 50.

It requires to be refrigerated and would have a shelf life of three days. Amul already has camel milk chocolate available in the market for over a year now.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Cows Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains about the consumption of cows milk, which dates back to about 6000 to 8000 B.C.

Dark Chocolate vs. Milk Chocolate vs. White Chocolate

With the varieties of chocolate available like milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate, how do you choose the one best for your health and to satisfy your sweet tooth?

Health Benefits of Skimmed Milk

What is skimmed milk and what are its health benefits? Get all nutrition facts on skimmed milk right here!

Health Benefits of Buttermilk

Buttermilk is an extremely popular beverage. Find out the health benefits of buttermilk and what makes organic buttermilk and homemade buttermilk especially nutritious.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium rich foods are essential for the growth of bones and teeth. Up your calcium intake from the list of calcium-rich foods. Excellent sources of calcium include dairy products, nuts, seafood.

Lactose Intolerance

Lactose intolerance is the inability to digest lactose, the sugar in milk. This leads to symptoms like diarrhoea, abdominal cram when milk or milk products are consumed.

Pasteurization of milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbiology

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being published and a plethora of other benefits are being associated with dairy food consumption.

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Types of Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Pasteurization of milk Types of Milk Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Types of Food Allergies The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Lactose Intolerance Surprising Benefits of Dairy Calcium Rich Foods 

What's New on Medindia

Personalized Medicine

Health Benefits of Flavonoids

Nail Infections Caused by Manicures
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive