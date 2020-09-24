Exercise Hormone may Modulate Genes Linked to Coronavirus Replication

Irisin, commonly known as the exercise hormone could have a therapeutic effect on COVID-19 patients, said São Paulo State University (UNESP) researchers. The findings of the study are published in Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology.



"We compared data for genes important in COVID-19 with our transcriptomic data to make correlations. The results offer a clue in the search for treatment of the disease during the emergency caused by the pandemic. It must be stressed that our findings are preliminary and merely suggest that irisin could have therapeutic potential in cases of COVID-19. Further research can pick up from here to see whether irisin's effects on patients with the disease are indeed beneficial," Miriane de Oliveira, a researcher at UNESP's Medical School in Botucatu, São Paulo (Brazil), told Agência FAPESP.



Because of COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have decided to investigate the possible effects of irisin on genes linked to the replication of SARS-CoV-2.



‘Irisin, the exercise hormone modulated genes associated with the replication of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in human cells.’

Study Findings Treatment of adipocytes with irisin reduced expression of the genes TLR3, HAT1, HDAC2, KDM5B, SIRT1, RAB1A, FURIN, and ADAM10, which in turn regulate ACE-2.

ACE-2 is an essential gene for viral replication because it encodes the protein to which the novel COVID-19 virus binds to invade human cells.

Irisin tripled levels of transcription of the gene TRIB3.

Adipose tissue serves as a repository for coronavirus.

People with higher BMI tend to have lower levels of irisin and higher levels of the receptor molecule used by the virus [ACE-2] than nonobese people. "We began with a comparative analysis of the action of irisin and thyroid hormones in moderating fat accumulation and modulating genes in adipose cells," Oliveira said. "The study produced a large amount of data, and with the advent of the pandemic and the discovery by other research groups of genes associated with replication of SARS-CoV-2, we decided to use our database to investigate how irisin [and thyroid hormones] may influence the disease."



Source: Medindia Oliveira said.Source: Medindia Because of COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have decided to investigate the possible effects of irisin on genes linked to the replication of SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Lower levels of Zinc in Blood Linked to Mortality in COVID-19 Patients Low levels of zinc in the blood is associated with an increased risk of death in patients with COVID-19. Low levels of plasma zinc also correlate with higher inflammation and poorer outcome. READ MORE COVID-19 Mortality Rates are Higher Among Men COVID-19 mortality rates are found higher in man than in women. Females tend to produce stronger immune responses to infections, this may be linked to increased susceptibility to inflammatory diseases. READ MORE Silk Masks Offer Solution for COVID-19 Prevention Cotton and polyester fabric along with multiple types of silk were tested and was found that silk worked better as a moisture barrier than either polyester or cotton, both of which absorb water droplets quickly READ MORE Body Types and Befitting Workouts Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body. READ MORE Exercise It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis. READ MORE Exercise and Fitness Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results. READ MORE Exercise To Gain Weight Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight. READ MORE Exercises to Grow Taller An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller. READ MORE Fitness through Density Training Program Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass. READ MORE Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort. READ MORE Tips to Live Longer Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer READ MORE Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle. READ MORE