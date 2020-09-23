by Samhita Vitta on  September 23, 2020 at 3:06 PM Coronavirus News
Lower levels of Zinc in Blood Linked to Mortality in COVID-19 Patients
Lower level of zinc in the blood is associated with a poorer outcome in COVID-19 patients, according to a new study.

It is known that increased level of intracellular zinc concentrations efficiently impairs replication of several viruses.

The researchers performed a retrospective analysis of symptomatic patients admitted to a tertiary university hospital in Barcelona, Spain from 15th March 2020 to 30th April 2020.


Various data on demography, laboratory results, pre-existing chronic conditions and treatment were collected by the researchers.

Clinical severity of COVID-19 and the levels of fasting plasma zinc levels were assessed routinely at admission in all patients admitted to the COVID-19 Unit.

Statistical analyses and computer modelling were used to assess the impact of zinc on COVID-19 mortality.

A total of 611 patients were admitted during this period, with a mean age of 63 years. 55% of the patients were male, and 87 patients died during this period.

The study included 249 patients, and 21 patients died. The data collection and analyses of the other patients are ongoing as the continuation of the study has been made difficult by the arrival of the second wave of COVID-19 in Spain.

The researchers found that the patients had a mean baseline zinc level of 61 mcg/dl. The patients who died had a significantly lower baseline level of 43 mcg/dl.

They also found that higher zinc levels were associated with lower maximum levels of interleukin-6 during the period of active infection. Interleukin-6 are proteins that indicate systemic inflammation.

A single unit increase of plasma zinc was associated with a 7% reduced risk of in-hospital mortality after factors like by age, sex, severity and receiving hydroxychloroquine, and statistical analysis were adjusted.

A plasma zinc level below 50 mcg/dl at admission was associated with 2.3 times higher risk of in-hospital death compared with those patients with a plasma zinc level of 50mcg/dl or higher.

"Lower zinc levels at admission correlate with higher inflammation in the course of infection and poorer outcome. Plasma zinc levels at admission are associated with mortality in COVID-19 in our study. Further studies are needed to assess the therapeutic impact of this association," the authors concluded.



Source: Medindia

