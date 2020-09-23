Lower levels of Zinc in Blood Linked to Mortality in COVID-19 Patients

Various data on demography, laboratory results, pre-existing chronic conditions and treatment were collected by the researchers.Clinical severity of COVID-19 and the levels of fasting plasma zinc levels were assessed routinely at admission in all patients admitted to the COVID-19 Unit.Statistical analyses and computer modelling were used to assess the impact of zinc on COVID-19 mortality.A total of 611 patients were admitted during this period, with a mean age of 63 years. 55% of the patients were male, and 87 patients died during this period.The study included 249 patients, and 21 patients died. The data collection and analyses of the other patients are ongoing as the continuation of the study has been made difficult by the arrival of the second wave of COVID-19 in Spain.The researchers found that the patients had a mean baseline zinc level of 61 mcg/dl. The patients who died had a significantly lower baseline level of 43 mcg/dl.They also found that higher zinc levels were associated with lower maximum levels of interleukin-6 during the period of active infection. Interleukin-6 are proteins that indicate systemic inflammation.A single unit increase of plasma zinc was associated with a 7% reduced risk of in-hospital mortality after factors like by age, sex, severity and receiving hydroxychloroquine, and statistical analysis were adjusted.A plasma zinc level below 50 mcg/dl at admission was associated with 2.3 times higher risk of in-hospital death compared with those patients with a plasma zinc level of 50mcg/dl or higher.the authors concluded.Source: Medindia