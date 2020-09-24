by Colleen Fleiss on  September 24, 2020 at 1:53 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Common Heart Defect may Limit Exercise Ability
Ventricular septal defects, a common congenital heart defect, may lower the ability to exercise, especially as a person gets older, stated research today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open-access journal of the American Heart Association.

A ventricular septal defect is a common developmental problem where a hole in the wall separates the heart's right and left ventricles. People born with a ventricular septal defect have decreased functional exercise than their healthy peers, it has not been clear whether this exercise capacity would degenerate as they age.

"Most congenital heart defect patients are discharged from follow-up care as they reach adulthood, yet many experienced limitations during physical activity," said lead author Marie Maagaard, M.D., Ph.D., a researcher at Aarhus University Hospital in Aarhus, Denmark. "These results underline the importance of keeping adults with ventricular septal defects in follow-up programs and including exercise tests in the assessment of their potential deteriorating functional capacity."


Functional exercise capacity estimates what a person's heart will allow them to do, regardless of other physical issues.

Among 30 patients with surgically repaired ventricular septal defects, functional exercise capacity differences using standard cardiopulmonary exercise testing were evaluated. All the participants were between ages 40 and 75.

Study Findings
  • Exercise capacity was 29% lower for older patients with surgically repaired ventricular septal defects after age 40.
  • Patients in their mid-20s with surgically repaired ventricular septal defects have 18% diminished capacity compared with their healthy counterparts.
  • Older participants with unrepaired ventricular septal defect had 21% lower capacity.
  • Younger patients with an unrepaired defect had 17% lower capacity than their healthy peers.
"The next step to better understand the physiology behind this study's findings could be a combination of cardiac catheterization with upright bicycle exercise, performed in surgically repaired and unrepaired ventricular septal defect patients and their healthy counterparts," she said. "Furthermore, randomized clinical trials of potential therapeutic options are also important."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital heart defects are structural abnormalities of the heart present at birth, and that affect blood flow through the heart and to the rest of the body.
READ MORE
Unraveling Mechanisms of Ventricular Enlargement in Schizophrenia Patients
Two microRNAs miR-382-3p and miR-674-3p play a critical role in a mechanism that results in enlarged cerebral ventricles, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss
Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.
READ MORE
An Active Heart - Animation
The heart pumps blood constantly providing the power to sustain life.
READ MORE
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.
READ MORE
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.
READ MORE
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.
READ MORE
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCongenital Heart DiseaseTips to Live LongerHeartHealthy HeartExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!StatinsBody Types and Befitting WorkoutsMitral Valve Prolapse