Common Heart Defect may Limit Exercise Ability

said lead author Marie Maagaard, M.D., Ph.D., a researcher at Aarhus University Hospital in Aarhus, Denmark.
‘People 40 years and older with ventricular septal defects - surgically repaired or not - have worse functional exercise capacity than people born without the defect, and the difference in exercise capacity appears to increase with age.’
Functional exercise capacity estimates what a person's heart will allow them to do, regardless of other physical issues.
Among 30 patients with surgically repaired ventricular septal defects, functional exercise capacity differences using standard cardiopulmonary exercise testing were evaluated. All the participants were between ages 40 and 75.
Study Findings
"The next step to better understand the physiology behind this study's findings could be a combination of cardiac catheterization with upright bicycle exercise, performed in surgically repaired and unrepaired ventricular septal defect patients and their healthy counterparts,"
- Exercise capacity was 29% lower for older patients with surgically repaired ventricular septal defects after age 40.
- Patients in their mid-20s with surgically repaired ventricular septal defects have 18% diminished capacity compared with their healthy counterparts.
- Older participants with unrepaired ventricular septal defect had 21% lower capacity.
- Younger patients with an unrepaired defect had 17% lower capacity than their healthy peers.
she said. "Furthermore, randomized clinical trials of potential therapeutic options are also important."
