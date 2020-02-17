medindia
Unraveling Mechanisms of Ventricular Enlargement in Schizophrenia Patients

by Iswarya on  February 17, 2020 at 10:03 AM Mental Health News
New study unravels the mechanism that leads to enlarged cerebral ventricles, which are found in 80 percent of individuals with schizophrenia. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.
Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have found that two microRNAs play a critical role in a mechanism that results in ventricular enlargement in a type of mouse model.

The deletion of a region on chromosome 22 (22q11.2-deletion syndrome) increases the risk of developing schizophrenia approximately 30-fold in humans. The 22q11-deletion syndrome can be replicated in mice, creating a research model with scientific significance for studying schizophrenia. Researchers have previously observed ventricular enlargement in individuals with the 22q11-deletion syndrome and in mouse models.

The researchers wanted to find out what drives ventricular enlargement in models of the 22q11-deletion syndrome. They were interested in the motile cilia, structures that line the ventricle walls and help cerebral spinal fluid circulate.

"Schizophrenia itself is polygenic; there is no single gene that can explain all of the symptoms of this complex disease," said senior author Stanislav Zakharenko, M.D., Ph.D., of the St. Jude Department of Developmental Neurobiology. "But the 22q11-deletion syndrome model gives us an opportunity to identify the gene that contributes to ventricular enlargement."

The gene Dgcr8 is found within the region of DNA that is missing in 22q11-deletion syndrome. This gene plays a role in synthesizing microRNAs. The team found that the deletion of Dgcr8 reduces the microRNAs miR-382-3p and miR-674-3p. When those microRNAs are reduced, a receptor on the surface of motile cilia lining the ventricle walls called Drd1 is increased.

Results show that when this mechanism is active, two changes occur in the ventricles: The motile cilia move more slowly, and the brain ventricles are enlarged.

"We found that this mechanism is necessary and sufficient for these two things, reduced motile cilia movement and ventricular enlargement," Zakharenko said.

"In our model, we were able to remove the microRNAs and get this effect, and we were able to reintroduce these microRNAs and see that the ventricles and cilia return to normal."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Schizoaffective Disorder

Schizoaffective disorder is a serious mental disorder in which the individual reflects symptoms that occur both in schizophrenia and mood disorder.

Schizophrenia Biomarker can be Identified in Human Hair: Here's How

New protein biomarker for schizophrenia has been detected in human hair. The level of the protein is elevated in the hair follicles in schizophrenic patients. It can act as an early biomarker of schizophrenia.

Commonly Used Food Preservative Enhances Schizophrenia Treatment

Sodium benzoate, when used as an add-on treatment was effective in those who are resistant to a drug widely used for schizophrenia.

Digital Schizophrenia Pill With Sensor can Now Track Patients Taking the Medication

Abilify MyCite, a digital pill embedded with a sensor has been approved for use in patients suffering from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder by the USFDA.

Anosognosia

Anosognosia is the lack of awareness or insight in a patient to understand that he/she has a disease, in spite of clinical evidence. It is a symptom of severe mental illness such as schizophrenia and the most important reason why these patients refuse medication or dont seek treatment.

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and other stress related psychosis symptoms.

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Mind-wandering

Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary task that can happen in varying degrees.

Paranoia

Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone else, leading to irrational suspicion and mistrust of others.

Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social problems.

