Silk Masks Offer Solution for COVID-19 Prevention

Cotton and polyester fabric along with multiple types of silk were tested in the UC biology lab to see how effective a barrier each is for repelling water, representing respiratory droplets containing the virus. They found that silk worked far better as a moisture barrier than either polyester or cotton, both of which absorb water droplets quickly.



With personal protective equipment still in short supply, researchers at the University of Cincinnati examined what common household fabrics might work best as a face covering.

‘Silk contains natural antimicrobial, antibacterial and antiviral properties that could help ward off the virus. Copper can kill bacteria and viruses on contact and silk has copper in it. Domesticated silk moths eat mulberry leaves and incorporate copper from their diet into the silk’





UC's study concluded that silk performs similarly to surgical masks when used in conjunction with respirators but has the added advantages of being washable and repelling water, which would translate to helping to keep a person safer from the airborne virus.



"The ongoing hypothesis is that coronavirus is transmitted through respiratory droplets. If you wore layers of silk, it would prevent the droplets from penetrating and from being absorbed. Recent work by other researchers also found that increasing layers of silk improves filtration efficiency. This means that silk material can repel and filter droplets. And this function improves with the number of layers," said Guerra.



The study was published this month in the journal Plos One.



Researchers created cardboard arenas with a wooden dowel in the center upon which the caterpillars can spin their silk cocoons. The caterpillars work methodically and nonstop, initially spinning silk from the top of the dowel at an angle to the cardboard like a tent. Once the tent is finished, they work in earnest on building their grape-sized cocoon in a corner of it.



As shortages of personal protective equipment continue to afflict the health care providers, homemade silk masks plays an important role in keeping people safe from COVID-19.



"Silk has been with us for a while -- since the days of the Silk Road. It's not a new fabric, yet now we're finding all these new uses for it," said Guerra.







After a single-use N95 respirator or surgical mask, UC found the best alternative could be silk face masks that are also comfortable, breathable and a desirable trait in fighting an airborne virus.