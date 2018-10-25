medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Insights into Mucus, Cough and Chronic Lung Disease

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 25, 2018 at 1:11 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study identifies the important cleaning function of mucus, and on how tethered mucus damages the lung which may pave the way for developing new therapeutic treatments to prevent both acute and chronic lung diseases.
New Insights into Mucus, Cough and Chronic Lung Disease
New Insights into Mucus, Cough and Chronic Lung Disease

As a cold ends, a severe mucus cough starts. Sound familiar? Two studies now give explanations: First, crucial mechanisms of the mucus in both diseased and healthy airways; second, what happens in such chronic lung diseases as cystic fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

"This is new knowledge, but there are no instant cures to be found yet. But to make progress, it's important to understand how the mucus clearance works," says Gunnar C. Hansson, Professor of Medical Biochemistry at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg.

The studies, published in European Respiratory Journal and Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight, describe how the normal lung is kept clean by long mucus bundles formed in glands are moved along the airways and thus "sweeping" and cleaning the surface.

When particles or irritant substances are inhaled, they temporarily bring the mucus bundles to a halt. Meanwhile, the cilia collect the debris onto the bundles, and these are then efficiently cleared out of the lungs when the bundles start moving again.

In a lung infection or chronic lung disease, the lung mucus is transformed into a virtually immobile mucus layer against which the cilia are powerless. This layer keeps bacteria away from the epithelial cells and thereby protecting it.

Toward the end of a cold, the mucus layer needs to be coughed up, which explains why a cold ends with mucus coughing. But in certain types of chronic lung disease, such as cystic fibrosis or COPD, the mucus remains on the airway surface. There, although the mucus layer essentially has a protective role, it accumulates bacteria that will slowly damage the lungs.

The latest studies also show that, in composition and function, the immobile mucus layer strikingly resembles the protective mucus layer in the large intestine. This too has been discovered and described by the Mucin Biology Group under Gunnar C. Hansson's leadership.

In the large intestine and lung alike, these mucus layers keep bacteria at bay minimizing contact with the body. The difference is that in the lung, the mucus tethering is transient and the mucus is cleared away once the infection is under control.

One way of impeding the formation of a tethered mucus layer in chronic lung disease is to use a common medication, an inhalation spray (Atrovent), to keep the mucus bundles moving.

"Our observations explain some of the beneficial effects of this inhaled drug in the treatment of COPD," says Anna Ermund, a researcher in the Group and first author of the article in European Respiratory Journal.

The scientists behind the studies believe that their findings on the important cleaning function of mucus, and on how tethered mucus damages the lung, will pave the way for new ways of treating both acute and chronic lung diseases.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Common Cold

Common Cold

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Common Cold

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease involving the mucus and sweat glands and the medical world has still to find its cure

Chronic Lung Disease (COPD) Outcomes can be Improved by Altering Heart Function

Chronic Lung Disease (COPD) Outcomes can be Improved by Altering Heart Function

Modifying heart dysfunction may be benefit in the treatment of COPD patients.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia or chronic lung disease of infancy is seen in premature and low birth weight infants. It results from lung and airway damage caused by prolonged oxygen therapy and ventilator support in these babies.

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic bronchitis is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder that causes obstruction to airflow and makes breathing difficult.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Coughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation

Coughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation

Coughing up blood in anyone can be alarming. But it is not always serious. However, when there is recurrent and /or huge amount of blood in the sputum it should raise an alarm for thorough evaluation of the cause.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Sarcoidosis / Besnier - Boeck disease

Sarcoidosis / Besnier - Boeck disease

Bernie Mac the comedian died of complications arising from Sarcoidosis, a little known immune system disorder.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

Sarcoidosis / Besnier - Boeck disease Asbestosis Flu Pneumoconiosis Silicosis Cough Symptom Evaluation Coughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation Pneumonectomy Chronic Bronchitis Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly ...

 Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

FDA recently approved Inotersen subcutaneous injection to treat adult patients with severe nerve ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive