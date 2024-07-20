New Human Cases of Bird Flu Confirmed in the US

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

New Insights Into Avian Influenza/Bird Flu



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have confirmed four new human cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in Colorado, raising the total to nine since 2022. (Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can also infect humans and other animals. The virus spreads through direct contact with infected birds, their droppings, or contaminated environments.While most strains of avian influenza cause mild to severe symptoms in birds, certain highly pathogenic strains, such as H5N1 and H7N9, can lead to severe illness and high mortality rates in humans. Symptoms in humans can range from mild respiratory issues to severe pneumonia and multi-organ failure. Prevention efforts focus on controlling outbreaks in poultry populations and minimizing human exposure to infected birds.The four presumptive-positive cases were reported by the state on Friday, and the CDC confirmed the infection on Sunday, according to a press release, Xinhua news agency reported.All new cases were in farm workers who were involved in the depopulation of poultry at a commercial egg facility experiencing an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 virus.These workers reported symptoms after being exposed to infected poultry. The CDC said they reported "mild illness," including conjunctivitis and eye tearing, as well as fever, chills, coughing, sore throat and runny nose. These are the first cases of bird flu infection in poultry workers since 2022 when the first-ever US case of H5 in a poultry worker was reported in Colorado, said the CDC.A CDC team is on the ground in Colorado, supporting the assessment of the poultry outbreak and associated human cases, said the CDC, adding that "these cases again underscore the risk of exposure to infected animals." Bird flu outbreaks have affected poultry in 48 US states and 152 dairy herds in 12 states as of July 12, according to the CDC.Source-IANS