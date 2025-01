Are We Already Immune to the H5N1 Bird Flu Virus?

H5N1, the avian flu virus, has spread extensively among animal populations since 2022, but no human-to-human transmission has been reported yet.



How T Cells Could Help Combat H5N1

H5N1 virus

Cross-Reactive T Cells: Potential Key to Reducing H5N1 Severity

Many people alreadyThe H5N1 "bird flu" virus first appeared in 2022 and has since spread extensively throughout animal populations, including cattle and poultry. U.S. poultry and dairy workers who contracted H5N1 through animal contact have reportedaccording to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To date,have been reported.The new virus is being closely monitored by scientists and vaccine specialists, whothat are currently circulating in people.Since H5N1 and these common viruses have many similarities, the LJI team was able to predict thatthat are prepared to target H5N1 should it ever change to cause widespread sickness in humans.“This leads us to believe that a,” says Sette, who is also the Co-Director of the LJI Center for Vaccine Innovation.Most Americans have. That means their immune systems have built up some level of immunity against common influenza viruses.Sette and Grifoni investigated how well these influenza-fighting T cells might recognize and target the new H5N1 virus. The scientists used data from the LJI-led Immune Epitope Database (IEDB) to identify exactly how human T cells attack key proteins, or epitopes, on seasonal flu viruses. They then developed a computational approach to figure out if thehas these same vulnerable epitopes.The researchers found that. This means“We can predict that—in the majority of cases—our T cells have memory responses and can provide pre-existing immunity to H5N1,” says Grifoni. “That’s good news.”The researchers cannot say for sure whether these T cell responses can lessen disease severity; however, there is reason to believe cross-reactive T cells may be good fighters. In previous studies, LJI scientists have shown thatGoing forward, the researchers are interested in studying the strength of these T-cell responses. They are also prepared to analyze immune cells from human samples, should H5N1 begin spreading between people.“We need to continue to monitor the situation, and if an outbreak were to occur, we’re ready to examine immune responses in more detail,” says Sette.According to the CDC, there have beenSource-Eurekalert