Are We Already Immune to the H5N1 Bird Flu Virus?

H5N1, the avian flu virus, has spread extensively among animal populations since 2022, but no human-to-human transmission has been reported yet.



‘Cross-reactive T cells have been shown to reduce disease severity in past outbreaks like COVID-19, raising hope that they could help fight H5N1. #immunity #TCells #publichealth’

How T Cells Could Help Combat H5N1

H5N1 virus

Cross-Reactive T Cells: Potential Key to Reducing H5N1 Severity

Targets of influenza human T-cell response are mostly conserved in H5N1- (https:journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/mbio.03479-24)