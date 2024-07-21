About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Triple Avian Influenza Threat Prompts Warning

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 21 2024 9:03 PM

Experts from Australia's national science agency warn that the country is facing an unprecedented threat from three distinct strains of avian influenza. (1 Trusted Source
Expert Commentary: What's going on with bird flu in Australia?

Go to source)
Debbie Eagles and Frank Wong from the Australian Center for Disease Preparedness (ACPD) at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) on Monday warned that three strains of the highly pathogenic H7 avian influenza have been detected in Australia in 2024, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.

New Insights Into Avian Influenza

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can also infect humans and other animals. It is caused by influenza type A viruses, with H5N1 and H7N9 being among the most well-known strains. Human infections are rare but can be severe, often resulting from direct contact with infected birds or contaminated environments. Symptoms in humans range from mild respiratory issues to severe pneumonia and even death.

The virus poses significant threats to the poultry industry, often leading to the culling of millions of birds to control outbreaks. Migratory birds play a key role in spreading the virus across regions and continents. Preventive measures include good hygiene practices, proper handling of poultry, and ongoing research for effective vaccines. The outbreaks have affected poultry farms in the southeastern states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) as well as the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), prompting the culling of over 500,000 chickens.

Wong told the Australian Associated Press (AAP) that experts have not been able to identify a reason behind the simultaneous outbreaks.

"There could be many reasons. We don't know. The wild bird dynamics at a particular point in time, climate, changes in perhaps weather patterns or just coincidence," he said.

The federal government earlier in July committed 6.9 million Australian dollars ($4.6 million) in funding to boost preparations for a possible outbreak of the H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

Murray Watt, the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, said at the time that Australia is the last continent to remain free of the strain, which has caused significant deaths of poultry, wild birds and wild mammals around the world.

He warned that H5 HPAI could spread in Australia in the spring when migratory birds arrive in the country.

Reference:
