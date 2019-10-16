medindia

New Heart Attack Registry To Be Set Up to Study and Improve the Outcomes of Patients With STEMI

by Jeffil Obadiah on  October 16, 2019 at 2:33 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Outcomes of Patients with STEMI are to be studied by the new heart attack register to increase the success rates and improve the treatment of the patients.
New Heart Attack Registry To Be Set Up to Study and Improve the Outcomes of Patients With STEMI
New Heart Attack Registry To Be Set Up to Study and Improve the Outcomes of Patients With STEMI

A new study published in Clinical Cardiology introduces the North Indian (NORIN) ST‐Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) Registry and provides preliminary data collected since its start in January of this year.

Show Full Article


The prospective cohort study's first author, Sameer Arora, MD, UNC School of Medicine cardiology fellow, and preventive medicine resident, says researchers will follow approximately 3,500 patients admitted for STEMI treatment to two government-funded medical centers in New Delhi, India.

These hospitals serve a large proportion of the patients with lower socioeconomic status presenting from multiple states in India, as many centers in these states lack adequate specialized cardiovascular care. The NORIN STEMI registry aims to provide important insights regarding contemporary risk factors profiles, practice patterns, and prognosis in patients with STEMI in an underserved population in North India. These findings may identify opportunities to improve the outcomes of patients with STEMI in the country.

From January through March of this year, 558 patients were registered in the study. Preliminary data from those patients are already providing insight into this population that hasn't been available previously.

"We have found that only 14 percent of patients being treated for STEMI at these hospitals are women, which is much lower than the average number of women having this kind of heart attack in the United States," Arora said. "We suspect 14 percent is also lower than the actual average of women having STEMI in North India, but we need to understand why more women aren't making it to the hospital for treatment."

Researchers have also found the average age of STEMI patients in this study is nearly ten years younger than the average age of patients in Europe and the U.S. About a third of the patients are less than 50 years old. Arora says this is exactly the kind of information that will provide more insight into population health in that region and help improve treatment for STEMI.

Throughout the course of the study, researchers will follow up with patients several times within one year of their initial treatment for STEMI. The study is currently un-funded.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary ...

Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks

Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Chest PainCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCoronary Artery Bypass GraftingStress and the Gender DivideHeart Attack FactsHeartHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksHealthy Heart

What's New on Medindia

Hypertension / High Blood Pressure

Sleep Apnea Linked to Diabetic Retinopathy

Mumps
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive