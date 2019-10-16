Newly-married women are still subjected to fulfilling unwarranted expectations such as having kids, and adding such familial and societal pressure on women may affect their mental health.

Pressurizing Newly-Weds to Conceive can Affect Their Mental Health

‘Women are more likely to report mental health issues like stress, depression, anxiety, owing to the pressure from family and society to have children.’

"To make a woman responsible for having a child is an unacceptable situation since it is a personal decision and should be taken by the partners, and not by the society," she added.



According to doctors, many women chose to remain quiet about their problems due to the social stigma attached to psychological counseling.



Mental health causes nearly 14 percent of diseases globally, and women are more likely than men to be affected by mental disorders, the most common being anxiety and depressive disorders, according to doctors.



"Do not feel pressured or judged due to not having kids, and handle the situation as you please you may want to be vocal or may give a politically-correct answer to the queries," Sharma said.



Experts suggest that the best way to cope with the pressure is to know yourself and to have a solid understanding of why you have made a choice.



Mental well-being ensures effective functioning for an individual and a community.



Women are more likely than men to be affected by mental disorders, the most common being anxiety, and depressive disorders.



In the past one year, Apollo Cradle an initiative of the Apollo Hospitals Group has seen a significant increase in such cases where women have shown signs of lack of mental well-being, most of which are caused by the worry of bearing a child and to balance work and life after having a child.