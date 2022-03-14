Advertisement

Refugees Carry Personal Items, Not Diseases

Health Care Under Attack: The City of Mariupol

Fears About Radiation Exposure

No Health Without Peace

Michael Ryan, managing director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Program, said that the population of Ukraine would increase "without a doubt" on COVID-19. Interruption of testing and vaccination, lack of access to treatment and vaccination rates about 35% before the conflict raise the risk.This is not just COVID-19. The WHO is closely monitoring Ukraine for any outbreaks of measles, vaccine-derived polio and cholera." Ryan said during a Wednesday media briefing on Ukraine, COVID-19 and other global health issues.Ryan also said that if people in neighboring countries fear that refugees from Ukraine will trigger outbreaks of infectious diseases, they are mistaken." he said. "For example, the refugees are not expected to raise COVID-19 numbers in Europe." Ryan said.As an important line of defense, health check-ups, vaccinations, mental health support and other health services are provided at the entrances of neighboringcountries. WHO leaders say that health officials are also focusing on the needs of children and women, most of them from 2 million refugees so far.Even more vulnerable than the refugees may be the people forced to stay behind. WHO stated that people unable to evacuate due to the conflict, including the elderly and people with chronic diseases who cannot get to their medications or regular treatments, remain at high risk.The WHO has confirmed 18 attacks in Ukraine, including hospitals, clinics and ambulances. The result was 10 deaths and 16 injuries among health care workers. News of a recent hospital bombing on Thursday also included a pediatric and maternity hospital in Mariupol.The humanitarian situation in Mariupol is so bad that the Ukrainian city was bombed, aid could not enter and civilians could not leave safely. Kate White, an emergency manager for Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Geneva, gave the following statement:Poor water quality can lead to many diseases including skin infections and scabies. On top of this, people in Mariupol have to live in congested conditions without being able to follow basic health measures as they seek refuge from shells and explosions. This leads to respiratory tract infections and the spread of COVID-19.Low and poor water supply can lead to outbreaks of infectious diseases, especially cholera. Mariupol witnessed an outbreak of cholera in 2011, so it is known that the bacteria that causes cholera are in that area.The lack of fuel makes people to use wood for cooking in houses that are not built for this. So, the likelihood of fires is high, and people are at risk of incurring severe burns and suffering from respiratory illnesses. This could be a fatal blow.Moreover, people are unable to move freely due to the intense war going on, which severely restricts their ability to seek health care. When the freedom of the people, their protection and their ability to receive timely health care are compromised, all of this goes against the laws of war, establishing the right of the public to receive protection and health care.White said, "She also said, ""In Mariupol today, there is hardly any safe place and the sound of gunfire, shelling and aerial bombardment is ever present. Very often, mental health consequences take years to manifest but also require immediate assistance. We will have to deal with the mental health impact of this war on a massive scale for years."There are about 1,000 health facilities of different sizes — hospitals, clinics and other health care locations — either on the frontlines or within 10 km range. The hospital has low medical oxygen supplies too.Ryan said that getting hospitals the needed supplies is essential, but hospitals also need power, clean water and fuel for generators to run." he said." Ryan said. "Emergency medical teams are needed to relieve overworked, exhausted doctors, nurses and other providers. "" Ryan said.Therefore, "" Ryan said. "Considering the threat posed by radiation from the fragile state of nuclear reactors, a reporter asked if it was time for people in Ukraine to store iodine.The WHO is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Emergency Preparedness and Response network. "" Ryan said. He also said that countries have already prepared plans in place since the Chernobyl accident took place in 1986." he said. Ryan does not think it's time for people to stockpile iodine for protection against radiation sickness. But governments are "well advised to ensure that the preparedness plans and their supply chains are in place should such a horrific eventuality occur."Despite the WHO's efforts on multiple fronts, "" said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD.He told "He also told, "We will continue to deliver care and support the people across Ukraine affected by this crisis."The health outlook in Ukraine will only worsen "" Ryan agreed. "Source: Medindia