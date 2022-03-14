Are Home-based Flu Tests as Accurate as Lab Testing?

Home-based, self-administered tests for influenza are comparable in accuracy to rapid diagnostic tests in clinical settings, according to a recent study published in JMIR Public Health and Surveillance.
Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. Older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions are at higher risk of serious flu complications.
Several tests are available to detect flu viruses in respiratory specimens. The most common is called "rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs)." RIDTs work by detecting the parts of the virus (antigens) that stimulate an immune response.
These tests include reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), viral culture, and immunofluorescence assays.
"Home tests are a valuable tool to support the management of influenza and other respiratory infections," said Matthew J. Thompson, professor of global health and family medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.
More than 600 Seattle-area residents participated in the 2020 study between February and the end of May. Participants were mailed influenza testing kits. After swabbing their noses, they either recorded the results through an app or returned the kits to the lab.
Then determined that the sensitivity and specificity of the self-test were comparable with those of influenza rapid diagnostic tests used in clinical settings.
False-negative results were more common when the self-test was administered after 72 hours of the appearance of symptoms, but were not related to inadequate swab collection or severity of illness.
This study underscores the imperative of expanding access to testing and lowering the costs.
Source: Medindia