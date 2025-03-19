New Guidelines for Treating Acute Episodic Migraines in Outpatient Care

The American College of Physicians recommends combining triptans with NSAIDs or acetaminophen for treating moderate to severe acute migraines in nonpregnant adults.

In its Guideline, ACP makes two Recommendations:

ACP recommends that clinicians add a triptan to a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug to treat moderate to severe acute episodic migraine headache in outpatient settings for nonpregnant adults who do not respond adequately to a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug.

to treat moderate to severe acute episodic migraine headache in outpatient settings for nonpregnant adults who do not respond adequately to a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug. ACP suggests that clinicians add a triptan to acetaminophen to treat moderate to severe acute episodic migraine headache in outpatient settings for nonpregnant adults who do not respond adequately to acetaminophen.

Up to 148 million people in the world suffer from chronic migraine, it is 3 times more common in women than men.

