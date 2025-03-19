New Guidelines for Treating Acute Episodic Migraines in Outpatient Care

The American College of Physicians recommends combining triptans with NSAIDs or acetaminophen for treating moderate to severe acute migraines in nonpregnant adults.
The American College of Physicians (ACP) has established updated guidelines for managing acute episodic migraines in nonpregnant adults in outpatient settings. ACP assessed pharmacologic treatments proven to be effective for migraine relief, considering the best comparative effectiveness evidence of benefits and risks, patients' values and preferences, and economic factors to identify the most effective options. These new recommendations are published in the Annals of Internal Medicine (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Pharmacologic Treatments of Acute Episodic Migraine Headache in Outpatient Settings: A Clinical Guideline From the American College of Physicians
Go to source).
In its Guideline, ACP makes two Recommendations:
- ACP recommends that clinicians add a triptan to a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug to treat moderate to severe acute episodic migraine headache in outpatient settings for nonpregnant adults who do not respond adequately to a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug.
- ACP suggests that clinicians add a triptan to acetaminophen to treat moderate to severe acute episodic migraine headache in outpatient settings for nonpregnant adults who do not respond adequately to acetaminophen.
ACP recently published a companion guideline, Prevention of Episodic Migraine Headache using Pharmacologic Treatments in Outpatient Settings, which addressed new recommendations for the prevention of episodic migraine in nonpregnant adults. In that guideline, ACP prioritized treatments based on economic and public and patient’s values and preferences evidence because the benefits and harms of evaluated treatments were balanced. However, for migraine treatment, ACP prioritized the combination of a triptan and an NSAID or acetaminophen because benefits outweighed the harms compared with other pharmacologic treatments.
