Battling H. Pylori: A Consensus on Gastric Cancer Prevention in Asia-Pacific

Helicobacter pylori, a leading cause of gastric cancer, is particularly prevalent in the Asia-Pacific region, and preemptive eradication can significantly reduce cancer incidence.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Asia-Pacific Survey on the Management of Helicobacter pylori Infection



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Helicobacter pylori is a gram-negative spiral-shaped bacterium that affects up to 50% of the population worldwide, with a higher prevalence in developing countries. #medindia #helicobacter #infection’

is a gram-negative spiral-shaped bacterium that affects up to 50% of the population worldwide, with a higher prevalence in developing countries. #medindia #helicobacter #infection’

Findings: Growing Consensus on H. pylori Prevention

Asia-Pacific Survey on the Management of Helicobacter pylori Infection - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jgh.16862)