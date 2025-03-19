Battling H. Pylori: A Consensus on Gastric Cancer Prevention in Asia-Pacific

Helicobacter pylori, a leading cause of gastric cancer, is particularly prevalent in the Asia-Pacific region, and preemptive eradication can significantly reduce cancer incidence.
Helicobacter pylori is recognized as the primary cause of gastric cancer, with infection rates notably high in the Asia-Pacific region. Around 90% of gastric cancer cases are associated with H. pylori infections, but proactively eliminating the bacteria can decrease the risk of gastric cancer by 30-40% (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). However, the increase in antimicrobial drug-resistant bacteria used in eradication therapy is a major issue. In addition, while secondary prevention through endoscopic examinations is also important for the early detection of gastric cancer, it is not clear to what extent Asia-Pacific practitioners recognize its importance.
Findings: Growing Consensus on H. pylori PreventionAn international research group led by Dr. Koji Otani and Professor Yasuhiro Fujiwara of the Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School of Medicine conducted an online survey of clinicians in the Asia-Pacific region to investigate treatment policies for H. pylori. Based on the responses from each country regarding the methods of diagnosis, antibacterial drug dosages, treatment periods, and the need for secondary prevention, the research team confirmed that there is a growing consensus of the importance of primary and secondary prevention against H. pylori.
“At present, differences in the incidence of antimicrobial resistance and gastric cancer between regions, medical resources, and policies are affecting the formation of uniform standards for gastric cancer prevention,” stated Dr. Otani. “In the future, it will be important to establish treatment guidelines for H. pylori infections that are appropriate for each region, taking into consideration the actual situation of antimicrobial resistance and gastric cancer in each Asian country.”
The findings were published in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
