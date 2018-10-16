medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

New Fertility App as Effective as Modern Family Planning Methods: Study

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 16, 2018 at 12:59 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Use of a family planning app known as Dot can predict your pregnancy chances each day and may also be as effective as other modern methods for avoiding unplanned pregnancy, reports a new study.
New Fertility App as Effective as Modern Family Planning Methods: Study
New Fertility App as Effective as Modern Family Planning Methods: Study

Early results from a first-of-its-kind study suggest that typical use of a family planning app called Dot is as effective as other modern methods for avoiding an unplanned pregnancy.

Researchers from the Institute for Reproductive Health (IRH) at Georgetown University Medical Center are studying women's use of the app for 13 menstrual cycles, or about one year. The ongoing prospective study design is the first to apply best-practice guidelines for assessing fertility awareness-based methods in the testing of an app.

The interim results following Dot's use for six cycles are published in the journal Contraception (title: Estimating six-cycle efficacy of the Dot app for pregnancy prevention.) Dot is owned by Cycle Technologies, which is solely responsible for the app.

Dot provides a woman with information about her fertility status each day of her menstrual cycle. It uses an algorithm and machine learning to identify the fertile days of her cycle based on her cycle lengths.

After women had been in the study for six cycles, the researchers found that the app had a typical-use failure rate of 3.5 percent, which suggests that Dot's one-year typical efficacy rate will be comparable to other modern family planning methods such as the pill, injections, and vaginal ring.

"Given the growing interest in fertility apps, it was important to provide these early results," says Victoria Jennings, Ph.D., principal investigator of the Dot efficacy study and director of the IRH.

718 participants in the United States enrolled in the study, and 419 participants completed six cycles of use. There were 15 confirmed pregnancies from cycles when participants used the method incorrectly (such as having unprotected sex on days of high fertility). No pregnancies occurred in cycles when participants reported the correct use of the app during high-risk days for pregnancy.

"Our purpose is to provide guidance to women who want to use Dot as well as to health providers and policymakers who are interested in this emerging method of family planning," Jennings says.

"We hope this paper contributes to the on-going discussion about the effectiveness of fertility apps and how their efficacy should be assessed."

Final efficacy results are expected in early 2019.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Couples facing difficulty in getting pregnant could benefit from lifestyle changes. Serious medical factors might be beyond control, but lifestyle factors are choices, affecting fertility.

Try These Fertility Apps If You are Planning Your Family

Try These Fertility Apps If You are Planning Your Family

Infertility is an alarming issue among young couples. Here's a quick preview of some of the popular fertility apps from across the world.

Top Foods To Improve Fertility

Top Foods To Improve Fertility

A balanced diet has various benefits and one of them is healthy reproductive system. Learn about the foods and lifestyle habits that can boost your fertility.

Most Fertility Tracker Apps are Unreliable and Miscalculate the Fertile Window

Most Fertility Tracker Apps are Unreliable and Miscalculate the Fertile Window

If you rely on a fertility app to track your cycle, bad news. Most of them miscalculate the fertile window, revealed to a recent study.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Ovulation

Ovulation

Ovulation is the time when an egg or ovum is released by female ovary, usually midway during the menstrual cycle. The ovulation calendar helps to calculate the time of ovulation.

More News on:

Ovulation Vasectomy Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Top Foods To Improve Fertility 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the ...

 Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola's health benefits range from curing headaches to fighting cancer. Read on to know more ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Gene therapy is a specialized procedure where genetic material is introduced into the cells of a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive