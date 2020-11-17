by Karishma Abhishek on  November 17, 2020 at 4:07 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Drug Against COVID-19 Discovered
New drug compounds that may treat the novel coronavirus,which causes COVID-19, have been discovered by a team of researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and School of Pharmacy (UMSOP).

These drug compounds hamper the functioning of a protein complex called the SKI complex in humans.SKI complex is involved in regulating the normal functioning of a cell and is also critical for the replication and survival of coronaviruses, within the cells it infects,as per the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal.

We also identified compounds that targeted the SKI complex, not only inhibiting coronaviruses but also influenza viruses and filoviruses, such as the one that causes Ebola, said study corresponding author Matthew Frieman, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the UMSOM.


Other researches by Dr. Frieman and his team are rapidly testing the efficacy of the repurposed drugs against COVID-19.

Future challenges:

The research team used computer modeling analysis to identify a binding site on the SKI complex and chemical compounds with antiviral activities, that could bind to this site. The study awaits the approval for animal experimentation of these compounds by the Food and Drug Administration.

These findings present an important first step in identifying potential new antivirals that could be used to treat a broad number of deadly infectious diseases, said study lead author Stuart Weston, Ph.D., a research fellow at the UMSOM. This would help combat future pandemics.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Potent Monoclonal Antibody for COVID 19 Unraveled
Ab1, a human monoclonal antibody that effectively neutralizes SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 has been identified.
READ MORE
Benefits of Dexamethasone may Differ Among COVID-19 Patients
Dexamethasone - a steroid used significantly to reduce COVID-19 mortality, may be less effective in patients with diabetes.
READ MORE
Melatonin Holds Potential as New COVID-19 Treatment
Results from a Cleveland Clinic-led study suggest that melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and is commonly used as an over-the-counter sleep aid, may be a viable treatment option for COVID-19.
READ MORE
Face Mask – a Transitory Substitute to COVID-19 Vaccine?
Universal facial masking may show an effective possibility for inducing variolation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus until we anticipate the COVID-19 vaccine.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

Drug ToxicityClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialSignature Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in IndiaCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake