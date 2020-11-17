New Drug Against COVID-19 Discovered

said study corresponding author Matthew Frieman, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the UMSOM.
‘New drug compounds that target the protein complex – SKI complex, responsible for the replication and survival of coronaviruses, have been discovered. These compounds prove effective not only against COVID-19 but also influenza viruses and filoviruses (Ebola).’
Other researches by Dr. Frieman and his team are rapidly testing the efficacy of the repurposed drugs against COVID-19.
Future challenges:
The research team used computer modeling analysis to identify a binding site on the SKI complex and chemical compounds with antiviral activities, that could bind to this site. The study awaits the approval for animal experimentation of these compounds by the Food and Drug Administration.
These findings present an important first step in identifying potential new antivirals that could be used to treat a broad number of deadly infectious diseases,
said study lead author Stuart Weston, Ph.D., a research fellow at the UMSOM. This would help combat future pandemics.
Source: Medindia