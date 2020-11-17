New Drug Against COVID-19 Discovered

New drug compounds that may treat the novel coronavirus,which causes COVID-19, have been discovered by a team of researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and School of Pharmacy (UMSOP).



These drug compounds hamper the functioning of a protein complex called the SKI complex in humans.SKI complex is involved in regulating the normal functioning of a cell and is also critical for the replication and survival of coronaviruses, within the cells it infects,as per the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal.

‘New drug compounds that target the protein complex – SKI complex, responsible for the replication and survival of coronaviruses, have been discovered. These compounds prove effective not only against COVID-19 but also influenza viruses and filoviruses (Ebola).’





Future challenges:



The research team used computer modeling analysis to identify a binding site on the SKI complex and chemical compounds with antiviral activities, that could bind to this site. The study awaits the approval for animal experimentation of these compounds by the Food and Drug Administration.



These findings present an important first step in identifying potential new antivirals that could be used to treat a broad number of deadly infectious diseases, said study lead author Stuart Weston, Ph.D., a research fellow at the UMSOM. This would help combat future pandemics.







Source: Medindia Other researches by Dr. Frieman and his team are rapidly testing the efficacy of the repurposed drugs against COVID-19.The research team used computer modeling analysis to identify a binding site on the SKI complex and chemical compounds with antiviral activities, that could bind to this site. The study awaits the approval for animal experimentation of these compounds by the Food and Drug Administration.said study lead author Stuart Weston, Ph.D., a research fellow at the UMSOM. This would help combat future pandemics.Source: Medindia

said study corresponding author Matthew Frieman, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the UMSOM.