ZOOM Linked to High Demand for Plastic Surgery
Plastic surgery hits record numbers, by increasing demands from patients, quoting their appearance on Zoom as a base.

This new phenomenon is known as "Zoom Dysmorphia", a disorder involving obsessive focus on a perceived flaw in looks.

Of particular concern are noses and wrinkles, according to Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine .


The dramatic shift to online mode of lifestyle due to COVID-19 pandemic has changed the expectations and perception of self-image.

Before COVID people often-used photo editing tools, filters to alter certain facial features. Termed 'Snapchat dysmorphia', people often drove themselves into body dysmorphic disorder.

Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine Editor-in-Chief Travis T. Tollefson, MD, MPH, University of California, Davis, states: It has always been incumbent on surgeons to understand the motivations that are driving individuals to seek plastic surgery in order to assure realistic goals that allow for successful surgeries. Now, more than ever, unique circumstances can be driving patient expectations that we should be taking into consideration.



Source: Medindia

