Beetroot Peptide can Help Treat Alzheimer’s, Hypertension and Diabetes

A new peptide (a protein unit) discovered in red beetroot can help in the treatment of hypertension, diabetes, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease, as per a recent study done by the MedUni Vienna's Institute of Pharmacology.



The researchers isolated a small peptide chain from red beetroot (-Beta vulgaris) and found that the peptide chain has a stable molecular structure and inhibits an enzyme that is responsible for the breakdown of messenger molecules in our body that are responsible for inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune disorders.

‘The peptide isolated from beetroot has effects that can do wonders. This peptide can be useful in treating inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune disorders. It can also be used in the management of hypertension, diabetes and cancer related with fatigue. ’





The active chemical in the beetroot plant acts as a defense system and protects the plant against attacks by pests. It acts as a protease inhibitor as it inhibits an enzyme that digests proteins, thus preventing the breakdown of protein.



Therefore the beetroot protein may be beneficial in the management of inflammatory & neurodegenerative disorders like multiple sclerosis & Alzheimer's disease where there is breakdown of protein tissue.



Antioxidant Property in Beetroot



Beetroot also has a good antioxidant activity. There are studies that are in progress that will help to derive an outcome if beetroot lowers the systolic and diastolic blood pressure. The hypotensive effect of beetroot depends on the physiological & mental status of the patient.



The blood pressure lowering effect is more significant in hypertensive patients as compared to that of the normotensive patients.



Some studies show beetroot has a hypoglycemic effect too, but further research needs to be continued to the confirm the above statement. The major decrease in blood sugar levels is seen in the post prandial blood sugars (post lunch).



Beetroot also has some minor effects on the natural microbial flora in the human body. Though the effect is minimal, this should be neglected. For e.g. it can alter the salivary microbiome.



Beetroot and Cancer Related Fatigue



Beetroot is also used in relieving cancer related fatigue in children & exercise related fatigue. Cancer related fatigue is the most common factor that leads to inactivity in children, thus decreasing their physical activity.



Physical activity interventions will help in reducing the fatigue and improve the quality of life. To achieve this there are various adjuvant methods, but in the current scenario beetroot juice is gaining popularity.



The most important point that has to be noted is beetroot contains oxalic acid, hence excessive intake of beetroot should be avoided in patients with kidney diseases. Oxalic acid acts a metal ion chelator and forms complexes that may lead to nephroliths (small stones or deposits in the kidney).



Few other studies have shown cost effectiveness and improved glycemic control in diabetic patients, insulin homeostasis, help in controlling blood pressure and improve the renal function.