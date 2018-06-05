medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

New Device to Measure Neonates’ Cardiac Output

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 6, 2018 at 11:19 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The COstatus monitor--a minimally invasive way to measure hemodynamics--captures cardiac output, total end diastolic volume, active circulation volume and central blood volume, reveal clinicians at Children's National Health System.
New Device to Measure Neonates’ Cardiac Output
New Device to Measure Neonates’ Cardiac Output

Clinicians caring for vulnerable babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) need to closely monitor their vital signs, but precisely gauging the function of their tiny hearts has remained elusive. Clinical markers like blood pressure, heart rate and urine output are available, but they are indirect measures of cardiac output, how much blood the heart pumps per minute. Less invasive techniques, such as Doppler ultrasound, can be imprecise. Respiratory mass spectrometry or catherization would provide more precision by directly calcuating cardiac output but carry risks or are not feasible for neonates.

The research team tested the approach by leveraging ultrasound dilution: Injecting saline, which has an ultrasound velocity of 1533m/second, slows the ultrasound velocity of blood from its normal rate of 1580m/second and produces a dilution curve. "It is feasible to directly measure neonatal cardiac output by ultrasound dilution via the COstatus monitor in the first two weeks of life with no adverse events," says Khodayar Rais-Bahrami, M.D., a Children's neonatologist and senior author for the research presented during the Pediatric Academic Societies 2018 annual meeting. "When we took consecutive measurements, we saw very little variance in the parameters."

The COstatus monitor uses an extracorporeal loop that is connected to arterial and venous catheters. The 12 neonates included in the study already had umbilical venous catheters as well as either a peripheral arterial line or umbilical arterial catheter. The infants ranged in weight from 0.72 to 3.74 kg and were born at 24 to 41.3 gestational weeks. The infants' cardiac output was measured 54 times from 1 to 13 days of life. Up to two measurement sessions occurred daily for a maximum of four days. The mean cardiac output was 0.43 L/minute with a mean cardiac index of 197mL/kg/minute.

Future research will describe normal cardiac output ranges for neonates as well as how these measurements evolve during the first week of life.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Related Links

Congenital Heart Defects

Congenital Heart Defects

Congenital heart defects are structural abnormalities of the heart present at birth, and that affect blood flow through the heart and to the rest of the body.

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

Quiz on Heart Attack

Quiz on Heart Attack

The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do you realize the extent to which your lifestyle choices are putting your life at risk? Can you identify a heart attack when it occurs? Take our quiz ...

Foods that Can Save Your Heart

Foods that Can Save Your Heart

Do you enjoy a glass of wine with your meal? If so it's good news for your heart!

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Statins Cardiomyopathy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Is your newborn baby constantly crying? Are you at your wit's end not knowing what to do? Find ...

 Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis is an inflammation of the gallbladder due to gallstones which block the cystic duct ...

 Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

The type of breath and its odor can reveal a lot about the state of your health. Know more about ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...