medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Education News

New Approach for Treating Neuropathic Pain Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 6, 2018 at 11:24 PM Education News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An experimental molecule reduces neuropathic pain in rodents resulting from either nerve damage or a common chemotherapy drug, reveal researchers from Indiana University in Bloomington, USA and the Turku Centre for Biotechnology in Finland.
New Approach for Treating Neuropathic Pain Discovered
New Approach for Treating Neuropathic Pain Discovered

Neuropathic pain is the chronic, pathological pain that continues even when the cause of pain is removed. Causes include damage to nerve cells and medicines used to treat cancer. Neuropathic pain is extremely common, affecting up to 5-10% of the population globally, and no cures or effective treatments are currently available. Moreover, chemotherapy-induced pain can be so extreme that it causes some patients with cancer to discontinue treatment and greatly impairs quality of life in survivors.

Prior to this study, researchers were aware that pathological pain is triggered by a biological pathway that is activated by binding of the excitatory transmitter glutamate to receptors called NMDARs. This process then triggers activation of an enzyme neuronal nitric oxide synthase (nNOS) that generates nitric oxide gas that plays a role in aberrant pain sensation. However, experimental drugs designed to block either the NMDAR receptor or the nNOS enzyme can cause intolerable side effects, such as memory impairment and motor dysfunction. The team in the University of Turku in Finland was able to design the molecule after discovering that a protein, NOS1AP, that is downstream of nNOS, triggers several biological pathways that are associated with abnormal glutamate signaling, including neuropathic pain.

The Indiana University group demonstrated that an experimental molecule designed by the Turku group to prevent nNOS signalling to NOS1AP reduced two forms of neuropathic pain in rodents. These forms of pain develop as result of either chemotherapeutic agent paclitaxel or nerve damage.

The treatment also disrupted markers of nociceptive signaling in the spinal cord when the test drug was injected at that site into mice. Importantly, the NOS1AP inhibitor did not cause typical motor side effects observed with previous experimental molecules that directly target NMDARs. - Importantly, the chemical that prevents this signalling did not cause the negative side effects observed in previous experiments. Our studies suggest that the nNOS-NOS1AP interaction site is a previously unrecognized target for pain therapies", says Professor Andrea Hohmann from the Indiana University in Bloomington. The results suggest that the protein NOS1AP might be a valuable novel target in the development of more effective medicines to treat neuropathic pain.

- NOS1AP should be studied in more detail to find the best way to prevent this protein from contributing to chronic pain, said Senior Researcher Michael Courtney from the University of Turku.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Exercising Tips For Nerve Pain Relief

Exercising Tips For Nerve Pain Relief

Conventional treatment for nerve pain produces mixed results, but exercises are known to be very effective. Find out how to relieve nerve pain with exercise.

Cancer Pain

Cancer Pain

Every 1 out of 3 people undergoing cancer treatment experiences pain.

Quiz on Painkillers

Quiz on Painkillers

The analgesics you are taking may cause debilitating side effects. Take this quiz on painkillers, know your NSAIDs and ...

Foods That Fight Pain

Foods That Fight Pain

Right from nature's basket, here are the super foods that claim to combat pain, within minutes!

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

More News on:

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Exercising Tips For Nerve Pain Relief 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Is your newborn baby constantly crying? Are you at your wit's end not knowing what to do? Find ...

 Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis is an inflammation of the gallbladder due to gallstones which block the cystic duct ...

 Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

The type of breath and its odor can reveal a lot about the state of your health. Know more about ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...