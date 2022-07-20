About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Advancements in Snake Bite Treatment

by Hannah Joy on July 20, 2022 at 1:41 PM
Font : A-A+

New Advancements in Snake Bite Treatment

New research sheds light on how to bolster anti-venom treatments for snake bites.

The study was led by researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Texas at Arlington.

Snake Bite: How to Easily Halt the Spread of Snake Venom

Snake Bite: How to Easily Halt the Spread of Snake Venom


Snake venom is poisonous, a new way that can neutralize the deadly snake venom in a cheap and effective way was discovered, reveals study.
Advertisement


The findings, published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, show rattle snakes maintain a broad and diverse toolkit of genes that encode snake venom, making it difficult for their prey to develop resistance to their deadly bite. They also overturn decades of thought on what factors shape venom gene evolution and venom variation.

"We found these rattlesnakes had a more diverse venom repertoire, more genetic tools in the toolkit, than their venom composition alone might suggest," said Drew Schield, lead author on the paper and postdoctoral fellow in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at CU Boulder.
WHO: Global Impact of Snake Bites Need to be Halved by 2030

WHO: Global Impact of Snake Bites Need to be Halved by 2030


World Health Organization has come up with a new strategy to reduce the disability burden caused by snake bites down by 50 percent by the year 2030.
Advertisement

What is Snake Venom?

Snake venom, an evolutionary adaptation, is made up of different enzymes and toxins that enable snakes to capture their prey.

For decades, biologists have thought that snake venom continuously evolved to effectively kill specific prey while losing its genetic diversity through a process known in evolutionary biology as "directional selection."

The new study proposes that rattlesnake venom uses a mechanism known as "balancing selection": a process where multiple versions of a gene—in this case, genes that encode venom proteins—are all maintained, providing an expanded venom arsenal.

This may be one reason that snakebite is notoriously difficult to treat.

"These evolutionary mechanisms ramp up the complexity that you're contending with when you develop antivenoms, as venom composition within the same species but in different geographic regions might be different," said Schield.

Understanding how diverse venomous snake genomes truly are—from rattlesnakes to cobras and coral snakes—can inform advances in anti-venom therapeutics and save lives around the world, said Schield.



Source: Newswise
New

New 'Antivenomics' Technique to Create Universal Snake Bite Anti-venom


Scientists are working towards creating universal snake bite anti-venom with the help of a new technique called 'antivenomics'.
Advertisement

Can D-Dimer Detects Snake Venom Induced Blood Clotting?

Can D-Dimer Detects Snake Venom Induced Blood Clotting?


Researchers want to assess the accuracy and marginal value of D-dimer in detecting venom-induced consumption coagulopathy (VICC) in a new study.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
View all
Recommended Reading
Indian Snake AntivenomIndian Snake Antivenom
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Fleabites Indian Snake Antivenom 

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Accident and Trauma Care Selfie Addiction Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Color Blindness Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Blood - Sugar Chart Sanatogen
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close