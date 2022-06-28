Can D-Dimer Detects Snake Venom Induced Blood Clotting?

Diagnostic performance of D-Dimer Test

D-dimer values increased to 2.5 mg/L in three hours of the bite among 95% of patients who developed VICC, and were lower than 2.5 mg/L for 95% of non-envenomed patients up to six hours after snakebite.Diagnostic performance enhanced during the first three hours after snakebite; for quantitative D-dimer testing at 2-6 hours.One of 84 patients who developed VICC-related acute kidney injury, D-dimer values exceeded 4 mg/L within 24 hours of the bite.The study concluded that D-dimer concentrations estimated 2-6 hours after snakebite, with a cut-off value of 2.5 mg/L, could serve as a vital diagnostic tool for detecting VICC.Source: Medindia