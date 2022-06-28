About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Can D-Dimer Detects Snake Venom Induced Blood Clotting?

by Angela Mohan on June 28, 2022 at 8:14 AM
Can D-Dimer Detects Snake Venom Induced Blood Clotting?

D-Dimer testing, a blood test that monitors blood-clotting may aid to diagnose venom-induced consumption coagulopathy (VICC), the most common effect of snakebite in Australia, according to research published by the Medical Journal of Australia.

Data was analyzed for suspected and confirmed cases by the Australian Snakebite Project, 2005-2019, from 200 hospitals across Australia.

WHO: Global Impact of Snake Bites Need to be Halved by 2030

WHO: Global Impact of Snake Bites Need to be Halved by 2030


World Health Organization has come up with a new strategy to reduce the disability burden caused by snake bites down by 50 percent by the year 2030.
The study included 1363 patients for whom D-dimer was quantitatively assessed within 24 hours of suspected or confirmed snakebite.

Diagnostic performance of D-Dimer Test

D-dimer values increased to 2.5 mg/L in three hours of the bite among 95% of patients who developed VICC, and were lower than 2.5 mg/L for 95% of non-envenomed patients up to six hours after snakebite.
Diagnostic performance enhanced during the first three hours after snakebite; for quantitative D-dimer testing at 2-6 hours.

One of 84 patients who developed VICC-related acute kidney injury, D-dimer values exceeded 4 mg/L within 24 hours of the bite.

The study concluded that D-dimer concentrations estimated 2-6 hours after snakebite, with a cut-off value of 2.5 mg/L, could serve as a vital diagnostic tool for detecting VICC.



Source: Medindia
