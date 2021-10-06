by Hannah Joy on  June 10, 2021 at 11:39 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Natural Skin Care Essentials for Summer
Are you tired of investing in expensive skin and body care products? Then, it's time to opt for simple, inexpensive natural ingredients like aloe vera and neem, which are packed with a host of benefits.

Summers in India are getting hotter with each passing year and the monsoons are almost upon us in some ways. The heat causes our skin to become rough and tanned, the sweat and grime clogs pores, ultimately resulting in an uneven skin tone. Before you purchase your next 'expensive-so-must-be-great' product, it's time to check out the kitchen garden for some humble Neem and Aloe Vera.

Aloe vera contains 75 potentially active constituents: vitamins, enzymes, minerals, sugars, lignin, saponins, salicylic acids and amino acids. It contains vitamins A (beta-carotene), C and E, which are antioxidants. So basically, it packs in the power of the multiple serums and masks we use into one refreshing gel.


Neem, especially in the oil format contains fatty acids (EFA) and is high on the disinfection quotient.

A combination of the two can help with a myriad of skin issues that concern us during these months.

Clearing the skin, unclogging pores: Neem helps with clearing our bacteria and microbes that cause acne and eruptions of the skin; the good acids in aloe vera help with skin regeneration and overall smoothness. When combined, these magic ingredients clear out pores, remove blackheads/whiteheads without drying out the skin or leaving flaky peels. Prolonged use leaves the skin brighter, even toned and smooth.

Acts as an anti-pollutant: The antioxidation properties of Aloe Vera reverses effects of sun burns and tan. Neem helps remove the germ/grime buildup on the skin caused by sweat and grime and is anti-inflammatory. Therefore gives lasting protection from environmental damage especially when used in everyday skin/hygiene products like in a body wash.

Rejuvenating: The collagen from the EFA in the neem and the antioxidants in aloe vera help in restoring skin elasticity, improves skin texture and appearance, puts back vitality in skin and helps in plumping the skin to make it look vibrant.

Hydrating The most critical summer skin care need is always hydration without an oily finish. Our humble aloe vera and neem serves this function too! It moisturizes and freshens the skin especially when used pre-or during daily baths.

Now that you know the benefits, it's time to incorporate these humble ingredients. If you don't have them readily available, do consider planting them in pots or seek out every day, easy-to-use products like the Vivel Neem Oil and Aloe Vera body wash online or instore.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Simple Wedding Skin Care Tips to Make You Glow on Your Big Day
Bridal beauty tips: With the wedding season on in full swing, every bride wants to shine on their big day. So, here are some wedding skin care tips on how to get glowing skin for all the lovely brides-to-be.
READ MORE
Monsoon Skin Care: Beauty Hacks for Hassle Free Season
Monsoon is here and along with the rain, humidity comes in and always plays a spoilsport. Excessive humidity can throw things off balance, here are some tips to keep your skin healthy
READ MORE
Fatal Skin Care Myths That can Be Detrimental To Colored People
Colored people are immune to skin cancer is a myth. According to a new study, anyone, including the colored people, can develop skin cancer due to exposure to the ultraviolet rays.
READ MORE
Nutrition Plays a Key Role in Your Skin Care
Simple things we miss out in our daily lives can cause skin aging such as not drinking enough water, deficiency of vitamin, proteins, trace elements like zinc, copper, iron, iodine, etc.
READ MORE
Boils / Skin Abscess
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess
READ MORE
Hives
Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.
READ MORE
Pemphigus
Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.
READ MORE
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash
READ MORE
Scleroderma
Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.
READ MORE
Skin Self Examination
The skin self examination means checking one’s own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.
READ MORE
Vitiligo
Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Boils / Skin AbscessPityriasis roseaBeat the heatPemphigusHivesSclerodermaVitiligoSkin Self ExaminationSkin CareSkincare Tips