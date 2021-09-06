Dietary Changes May Stabilize Mood in Women

‘Dietary factors are highly found to associate with Women's mental health than men's. It is also observed that diet and exercises significantly reduce mental distress and thus may be the first line of defense against mental distress in mature women. It is thereby recommended to customize the dietary plans to promote exercise for improved mental well-being in mature adults.’
It was found that different dietary and lifestyle patterns are associated with mental distress and exercise frequency.
This supports the concept of customized diet and lifestyle factors to improve mental wellbeing. The results also suggest that women's mental health has a higher association with dietary factors than that of men.
"We found a general relationship between eating healthy, following healthy dietary practices, exercise and mental well-being. Fast food, skipping breakfast, caffeine and high-glycemic (HG) food are all associated with mental distress in mature women. Fruits and dark green leafy vegetables (DGLV) are associated with mental well-being,"
says Lina Begdache, assistant professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University.
The study thereby highlights the fact that diet and exercise significantly reduce mental distress and thus may be the first line of defense against mental distress in mature women. It is thereby recommended to customize the dietary plans to promote exercise and improve mental well-being in mature adults.
Source: Medindia