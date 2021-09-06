Dietary Changes May Stabilize Mood in Women

Dietary factors are highly found to associate with Women's mental health than men's, as per the study "Customization of Diet May Promote Exercise and Improve Mental Wellbeing in Mature Adults: The Role of Exercise as a Mediator" at the Binghamton University, the State University of New York, published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine.



Earlier studies on diet and mood suggest that a high-quality diet improves mental health. The study team thus dissected the different food groups that are associated with mental distress in men and women ages 30 years and older, as well as studied the different dietary patterns concerning exercise frequency and mental distress.



Diet and Mental Health



‘Dietary factors are highly found to associate with Women's mental health than men's. It is also observed that diet and exercises significantly reduce mental distress and thus may be the first line of defense against mental distress in mature women. It is thereby recommended to customize the dietary plans to promote exercise for improved mental well-being in mature adults.’

different dietary and lifestyle patterns are associated with mental distress and exercise frequency. This supports the concept of customized diet and lifestyle factors to improve mental wellbeing. The results also suggest that women's mental health has a higher association with dietary factors than that of men.



"We found a general relationship between eating healthy, following healthy dietary practices, exercise and mental well-being. Fast food, skipping breakfast, caffeine and high-glycemic (HG) food are all associated with mental distress in mature women. Fruits and dark green leafy vegetables (DGLV) are associated with mental well-being," says Lina Begdache, assistant professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University.



The study thereby highlights the fact that diet and exercise significantly reduce mental distress and thus may be the first line of defense against mental distress in mature women. It is thereby recommended to customize the dietary plans to promote exercise and improve mental well-being in mature adults.



