Australia Is Set to Become World’s Healthiest Country

Australian Medical Association (AMA) released its vision for the future of the Australian health system in a major speech to the National Press Club with a goal stating that Australia should be world's healthiest country.



This vision outlines areas of the health system in need of reform and looks beyond the pandemic to secure a blueprint for a robust, sustainable health system for decades to come with high-quality, patient-centered care at its heart.

‘Australian Medical Association (AMA) released its vision for the future of Australia to become the world’s healthiest country. This vision outlines areas of the health system in need of reform and looks beyond the pandemic to secure a blueprint for a robust, sustainable health system for decades to come with high-quality, patient-centered care at its heart. ’

general practice, public hospitals, private health and an equitable, innovative health system for all, underpinned by a bedrock of core principles supporting a stronger health system.



This calls for ways to tackle the main burden to the health system - chronic diseases and obesity, apart from the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.



Shaping the Future of Health Care System



It is estimated that chronic diseases account for two-thirds of the overall burden of disease in Australia. Also, 13.4 million Australian adults (67%) are reported to be obese or overweight. In First Nations populations, 74% of adults and 38% of children are obese or overweight.



"I want to lift our eyes beyond the immediate, and focus on a healthier future for all Australians, and I want to propose the goal of becoming the healthiest country in the world. I believe this is a realistic goal and should be our collective aim, but to achieve it, we must overcome the 'short-termism' of governments with their eye on the 24-hour news cycle, the next election win and the buck passing of federalism," says AMA President Dr. Omar Khorshid at the National Press Club.



The president addressed the value of the health system that has been taught by the present pandemic. Investing in healthcare serves as the backbone to society and its further economic success.



"Our vision will see us leading with solutions and continue campaigning on aged care, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health, urgent reforms to public hospital funding, our long-time call for a tax on sugary drinks, and rebuilding the value and sustainability of private practice in Australia," says Dr. Khorshid.



Source: Medindia These policies include -underpinned by a bedrock of core principles supporting aThis calls for ways to tackle the main burden to the health system - chronic diseases and obesity, apart from the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.It is estimated thatIn First Nations populations, 74% of adults and 38% of children are obese or overweight.says AMA President Dr. Omar Khorshid at the National Press Club.The president addressed the value of the health system that has been taught by the present pandemic.says Dr. Khorshid.Source: Medindia

Five policy pillars form the base for the areas of the health system to be reformed, which will not only relieve financial pressure and demand on the healthcare system but also improve the lives of the most vulnerable in our society.