Chennai Medicos to Report People Buying Fever Drugs

‘All medical institutions, including hospitals, scan centers, private clinics, and pharmacies area asked to report all suspected Covid cases to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).’

The Chennai Corporation had earlier called upon all private clinics, scan centers, and hospitals to share details of patients who had approached them with fever and other symptoms like common cold and influenza.According to the GCC Commissioner, Gagan Singh Bedi, the order was issued under Section 30(2)(5)(6) of the Disaster Management Act.The Tamil Nadu Covid-19 2020 regulations have made it mandatory that all medical institutions, including hospitals, scan centers, private clinics, and pharmacies should immediately report all suspected Covid cases to the Greater Chennai Corporation.During the first wave of the pandemic as well, the GCC had asked the pharmacies and medical shops to share the details of those who buy paracetamol and other fever drugs. However, the shops did not share the details regularly.This has led to the GCC making it mandatory that all such shops report the details and that action would be taken under the Disaster Management Act if the order is not complied with.Source: IANS