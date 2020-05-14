by Colleen Fleiss on  May 14, 2020 at 1:18 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Behavior of Healthcare and Non-healthcare Workers Captured
Most workers were found to continue to work when sick with flu-like symptoms, according to a study published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Ermira Tartari from the International Society of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy Infection and Prevention Control (ISAC-IPC) Working Group and colleagues.

Working while sick is a reality for workers across sectors and countries, for reasons including lack of paid sick leave, work culture, and individual judgment. Against the backdrop of the current COVID-19 crisis, this behavior clearly warrants challenging--especially as it manifests in the healthcare industry, considering the potential for transmission of respiratory disease between patients and healthcare staff.

In order to better understand the phenomenon of working while sick for healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers alike, Tartari and colleagues conducted an opt-in cross-sectional online survey of the members and international networks of the International Society of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy (ISAC) Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Working Group from October 2018-January 2019.


In total, 533 respondents from 49 countries participated--of these, 249 were healthcare workers (46.7 percent) and 284 non-healthcare workers (53.2 percent). A clear majority from both groups (99.2 percent of healthcare workers and 96.5 percent of non-healthcare workers) would work through "minor" symptoms like a sore throat, sneezing/runny nose, or cough. 58.5 percent of respondents stated they'd continue to work when sick with an influenza-like illness (including major symptoms like muscle aches and fever), with no significant variation between healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers.

Healthcare workers did significantly diverge in some ways: 26.9 percent of healthcare workers would continue to work even when experiencing a fever (one of the most major symptoms), compared with 16.2 percent of non-healthcare workers; similarly, only 45.8 percent of healthcare workers would avoid a colleague exhibiting influenza-like symptoms, compared with 60.9 percent of non-healthcare workers. Healthcare workers were also more willing to receive the influenza vaccine (81.1 percent, versus 56.7 percent of non-healthcare workers).

Though this study is limited by the fact that the participants were self-selected, with 90 percent of respondents coming from high-income countries, the results are concerning, since over half of both healthcare and non-healthcare workers report being willing to continue working through major influenza symptoms, despite international guidelines.

In the midst of a pandemic, future strategies to prevent the transmission of influenza-like illnesses in work settings--especially healthcare, where workers often care for immunocompromised patients--are crucial, and the authors note that a broad cultural change is required, in addition to sufficient sick leave and access to the influenza vaccine.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.
READ MORE
Quiz on Typhoid Fever
Typhoid is an infectious disease that follows intake of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Salmonella typhi. Test your knowledge on this disease by taking this ...
READ MORE
Quiz on Flu
Influenza (or rather, the flu) is a cold weather infectious condition that affects the young and old alike. Though most reported cases are mild, the flu can sometimes cause severe and life-threatening complications in both children and adults, ...
READ MORE
New Drug Downs The Spread of Influenza Causing Virus
Researchers tested whether the drug baloxavir could prevent the spread of influenza virus in an animal model. They also compared the drug to oseltamivir.
READ MORE
Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India
A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.
READ MORE
Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions
The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in IndiaHealthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions