Link Between Obesity and National Income Identified

The analysis shows that a 1 percent rise in a country's GDP per capita is associated with an average increase in obesity rates of 1.23 percent for men and 1.01 percent for women. Previously, some have hypothesized that as countries reach higher income levels, obesity rates decline due to factors such as increased ability to invest in one's health. However, the new findings show that, while the association between obesity and national income is weaker at higher income levels, it does not turn negative.The researchers also demonstrated that the positive relationship between obesity rates and national income is stronger for countries with higher levels of political globalization. However, the relationship is weaker for those with higher levels of urbanization and those with a higher fraction of agricultural output in national GDP.This study predicts that global obesity rates will increase from 17.7 percent in 2014 to 21.6 percent in 2024, suggesting that policy initiatives could play an important role in combatting obesity in low- and middle-income countries that are undergoing income growth. The analysis did not address how income inequality within countries might impact the relationship between national income and obesity. The authors highlight this topic as an important consideration for future research.The authors add: "As most people currently live in low- and middle-income countries with rising incomes, our findings underscore the urgent societal imperatives for effective policy initiatives, especially those that target the concomitant nutrition transition process with economic affluence, to break or at least weaken this positive relationship."Source: Eurekalert