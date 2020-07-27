Fever may Not be the Main Symptom of COVID-19, Indian Study

The paper has been titled "Clinico-demographic profile hospital outcomes of Covid-19 patients admitted at a tertiary care centre in north India". The aim of the study describe the clinicodemographic characteristics and in-hospital outcomes of a group of Covid-19 patients in north India.The study included 144 patients, who were mostly men that were part of a public congregation. Their mean age was 40 years with 93.1 percent males and 10 foreign nationals. The exposure was via domestic travel to or from the affected states, around 77.1 percent, or though close contact with COVID-19 patients in the congregation.the study stated.The study states that "Fever was present in only 17 percent of our patients, which was far less compared to other reports across the globe, including the Chinese cohort in whom 44 percent had fever at the time of presentation and 88per cent developed fever during the hospital stay,"The study further addsThe study pointed out that a significant proportion, around that 44.4 percent of patients had no symptoms. Among the symptomatic patients, 34.7 percent had cough, 17.4 percent reported fever, while only two percent reported nasal symptoms.Though parallels were being drawn between the COVID-19 infection and smoking, the researchers in this study found no such association between age, gender or even the habit of smoking to those who contracted Covid-19.The study stated "no significant association" between the severity of the disease with age, sex, smoking status, TLC (total lung capacity) grading or lymphopenia.The study stated,The N-L Ratio is used to assess inflammation in the body.According to the study, nine patients were smokers with a with a median smoking index of 200, none of whom had severe disease, or worsening during the hospital course.The study warned thatMajority of the patients required only supportive care, and symptomatic treatment using antihistamines, vitamin C, and paracetamol. Only one patient required mechanical ventilation and five patients needed oxygen supplementation, with no requirement of non-invasive ventilation or high-flow nasal cannula, in any patient.Azithromycin was prescribed to 29 (20.1 per cent) patients, HCQ was administered to 27 (18.7 per cent) patients and 11 (7.6 per cent) received both HCQ and azithromycin. One patient was prescribed antitubercular therapy on a clinicoradiological basis.Source: Medindia