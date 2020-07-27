COVID-19 Severity Linked to Genetic Mutation

The results showed that the variants of the TLR7 gene in the patients had a loss of function, which lead to immunodeficiency. The study stated,Normally, TLR-genes help produce a family of protein receptors on the surface of human cells which play an important role in the recognition of pathogens. These receptors are called interferons. According to the study,Interferons are signaling proteins released by host cells in response to virus attack, which causes the nearby cells to increase their anti-viral defense. They are is a critical element in fighting COVID-19 as they activate the immune system.The new finding suggests that TLR7 plays an important role in protection from coronavirus.The findings may help doctors and scientists understand the virus better and further helping in the treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients.Co-author of the study, Geneticist Alexander Hoischen, said,says Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis C-Doc.In India, though COVID-19 fatalities were mostly seen in people in older age groups above 45 years, as many as 43% deaths have taken place in the relatively younger population of age of 30-44 and 45-59, according to latest health ministry data.Source: Medindia