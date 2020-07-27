by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Severity Linked to Genetic Mutation
Genetic mutations in TLR7, can lead to its loss off function and cause primary immunodeficiency, thereby affecting the body's ability to produce interferons. This maybe why young people without pre-existing conditions develop severe COVID-19 infection.

The study conducted in the Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands and published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA), explored the genetic variations associated with primary immune deficiency among young COVID-19 patients.

The study included four young men from two unrelated families with severe COVID-19, who did not have any existing condition. They had a unique loss of function variants in X-chromosomal TLR7 with immunological defects in type I and II interferon production. All four patients required mechanical ventilation in ICU, and one of them died.


The results showed that the variants of the TLR7 gene in the patients had a loss of function, which lead to immunodeficiency. The study stated, "TLR7 loss-of-function mutations can lead to an immunodeficiency with a strong predisposition to develop a severe form of COVID-19 in young male patients.".

Normally, TLR-genes help produce a family of protein receptors on the surface of human cells which play an important role in the recognition of pathogens. These receptors are called interferons. According to the study, "These receptors recognize infectious agents like bacteria and viruses in the body and activate the immune system. TLR7 triggers the production of so-called interferons, signalling proteins that are essential in the defense against virus infections."

Interferons are signaling proteins released by host cells in response to virus attack, which causes the nearby cells to increase their anti-viral defense. They are is a critical element in fighting COVID-19 as they activate the immune system.

The new finding suggests that TLR7 plays an important role in protection from coronavirus.The findings may help doctors and scientists understand the virus better and further helping in the treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Co-author of the study, Geneticist Alexander Hoischen, said, "It seems the virus can replicate undisturbed because the immune system does not get a message that the virus has invaded,".

"Such functional loss of gene-producing important protein which can help fight infections tells us to look for similar genes in young people having severe disease, and also will help us develop drugs," says Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis C-Doc.

In India, though COVID-19 fatalities were mostly seen in people in older age groups above 45 years, as many as 43% deaths have taken place in the relatively younger population of age of 30-44 and 45-59, according to latest health ministry data.

Source: Medindia

