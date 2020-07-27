PM Modi to Launch Rapid COVID-19 Testing Facilities in 3 Cities

These labs will also reduce turn-around-time and exposure of lab personnel to infectious clinical materials. The labs are enabled to test diseases other than COVID as well, and post the pandemic, will be able to test for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Cytomegalovirus, Chlamydia, Neisseria, Dengue, the statement added.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India crossed 13.8 lakh on Sunday, over 36,000 patients were cured in the last 24 hours, a record so far.
As per the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the highest ever recoveries in a single day were reported in the last 24 hours, with 36,145 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged.
Source: IANS