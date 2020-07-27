PM Modi to Launch Rapid COVID-19 Testing Facilities in 3 Cities

PM Narendra Modi to launch 'high-throughput' coronavirus testing facilities in three cities via video conference. The three testing centers will be at Noida, Mumbai, and Kolkata and will test over 10,000 samples a day.



The three high-throughput testing facilities have been set up strategically at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida; ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai; and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata, and will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day.



These labs will also reduce turn-around-time and exposure of lab personnel to infectious clinical materials. The labs are enabled to test diseases other than COVID as well, and post the pandemic, will be able to test for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Cytomegalovirus, Chlamydia, Neisseria, Dengue, the statement added.







As per the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the highest ever recoveries in a single day were reported in the last 24 hours, with 36,145 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged.



