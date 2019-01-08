medindia

Fatal Skin Care Myths That can Be Detrimental To Colored People

by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 1, 2019 at 6:08 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Colored people are immune to skin cancer is a myth. A new study states that anyone, including the colored people, can develop skin cancer due to exposure to the ultraviolet rays.
Fatal Skin Care Myths That can Be Detrimental To Colored People
Fatal Skin Care Myths That can Be Detrimental To Colored People

"There's a common colloquial phrase, 'black don't crack'  meaning your skin will always be good. You won't get wrinkles, and you don't need sunscreen if you have melanin-rich skin," said Dr. Jenna Lester, a board-certified dermatologist at UCSF.

Show Full Article


Lester is here to tell you that's flat wrong. Too much sun can cause some of the most common problems that people with darker skin tones face, including hyperpigmentation and melasma. Dark skin is also no guarantee that you won't get skin cancer  and being unaware of that fact can be fatal.

"Melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer, is less common among people of color, but they have a much higher rate of dying from it," Lester said. "That has to do with this misinformation about darker skin. They may not even know skin cancer is a possibility."

Music legend Bob Marley was just 36 when he died from an aggressive form of melanoma that primarily affects people of color.

In fact, African Americans have the lowest survival rates for melanoma of any racial group in the U.S. The disease is more likely to be detected at a later stage when it is much harder to treat. The five-year survival rate for black people with a melanoma diagnosis is just 66 percent, compared to 90 percent for white people.

Melanin, the pigment that influences skin color, provides some protection from the sun's damaging rays, but people with darker skin still need to take precautions. They should also learn the warning signs of skin cancer and how to protect their skin.

Cancer that killed Marley, for example, often appears as a small lesion on the palms of the hands, the soles of the feet or under the nails. In Marley's case, he had a small sore under a toenail that he thought was a sports injury. By the time it was diagnosed, cancer had spread.

Last fall, recognizing that communities of color face serious health disparities in dermatology care, Lester opened UCSF's Skin of Color clinic. It's one of just a handful of dermatology offices around the country designed specifically to meet the needs of people with melanin-rich skin.

"Patients would walk into the room and say, 'I've never had a black dermatologist before,'" Lester said. "There was a level of comfort that they could achieve, even without me saying anything to them."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Black and White in 'Shades of Grey'

Culture, language, religion and region play important roles in an individual being favored or discriminated against, but the mother of all reasons is, the person's skin color.

Skin Cancer Rates in New England Take a Dip

Early detection is the key to prevent melanoma into skin cancer and is the reason for the downfall in the region of New England.

Melasma

Melasma, also called as chloasma, is a skin hyperpigmentation problem characterized by brown spots and patches on the face and other body parts exposed to the sun.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Skin Care Skincare Tips Dermatomyostitis 

What's New on Medindia

Psoriasis Therapy can Reduce Coronary Inflammation

World Breastfeeding Week - Empower Parents and Promote Breastfeeding

FDA Approves First Nasally Administered Drug for Severe Hypoglycemia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive