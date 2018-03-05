medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

Multiple Sclerosis Patients can Now be Monitored Better With Algorithms

by Rishika Gupta on  May 3, 2018 at 5:54 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Algorithm created by the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals researchers may now help collect real time data to improve monitoring of treatments and disease progression in multiple sclerosis patients. The findings of this study are published in the PLOS ONE.
Multiple Sclerosis Patients can Now be Monitored Better With Algorithms
Multiple Sclerosis Patients can Now be Monitored Better With Algorithms

Over 100,000 people have MS in the UK with around 5,000 newly diagnosed every year Research could help clinicians monitor condition more accurately for first time and assess effectiveness of treatments.

In the UK, 75 per cent to 90 per cent of people with MS have mobility problems Research could benefit other conditions such as Parkinson's Disease Researchers from the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have developed an algorithm that, when paired with wearable sensors, provides more informative and effective monitoring of the way MS patients walk in real life.

The improved monitoring of the way MS patients walk will help clinicians more easily assess the effectiveness of existing treatments and disease progression in MS patients.

The pioneering study, free-living and laboratory gait characteristics in patients with multiple sclerosis is assessing the way a person walks (gait) is often used as an indicator in the early stages of MS - a chronic autoimmune inflammatory disease of the central nervous system. Mobility problems affect 75 per cent to 90 per cent of people with MS.

Up until now, gait analysis has only been carried out in laboratories. Doctors at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals approached researchers at the University of Sheffield and asked them to help find a way to measure how patients walk in 'real life' conditions.

Dr Claudia Mazzà, a researcher based at the Insigneo Institute for in silico Medicine at the University of Sheffield, said: "The measurements we take of people with MS in a lab may not be an accurate representation of their everyday condition. Having data from real life scenarios will help clinical staff assess a patient's condition more accurately. For patients this will mean better treatment as a result of clinicians being more informed about their condition.

"We started off by checking that our portable sensor was accurate, comfortable and able to give the same results as a lab based sensor. We then developed an algorithm (computer program) specific to the patient's condition (in this case MS) which processed the measurements taken from this sensor.

"We ensured this algorithm was capable of handling and processing data from complex movements outside labs. Although this is a small study, the results are encouraging and it gives us enough information to progress to a large scale clinical trial."

Dr Sivaraman Nair, Consultant Neurologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, said: "Assessing the changes in the way patients with MS walk is key to understanding the progression of disability. It is particularly important to look at these indicators at an early stage as it can also tell us about the effectiveness of the medication they are taking.

"Currently, mobility of MS patients is assessed in specialised gait laboratories. The relevant technologies can be expensive and require highly skilled personnel. The impact of this research could therefore be significant for patients as well as cost-effective.

"The potential applications of this research are not just limited to MS but could be used for other conditions that could benefit from monitoring gait, such as Parkinson's disease."

The next stage of the research will involve working with the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Sheffield Biomedical Research Centre (for Translational Neuroscience) to conduct a larger clinical study.

Innovative Medicine Initiative and pharmaceutical companies are investing €50 million in research linking digital assessment of mobility to clinical endpoints to support regulatory acceptance and clinical practice.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Related Links

Algorithms may Save the Day by Guiding People to Give CPR Properly

Algorithms may Save the Day by Guiding People to Give CPR Properly

By applying the new algorithm, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can be made more effective, as it can calculate the depth and frequency of the compressions from chest acceleration.

New Algorithms That Generate 3D Protein Structures may Revolutionize Drug Discoveries

New Algorithms That Generate 3D Protein Structures may Revolutionize Drug Discoveries

The ability to determine the 3D atomic structure of protein molecules is critical in understanding how they work and how they will respond to drug therapies.

Personalized Medicine Will Employ Computer Algorithms to Analyze Genome Sequences

Personalized Medicine Will Employ Computer Algorithms to Analyze Genome Sequences

A software program enabling scientists to quickly compare sets of DNA of microorganisms living in different environments has been developed by researchers.

IIT-Madras Team Has Developed Algorithms to Help Detect Multiple Sclerosis

IIT-Madras Team Has Developed Algorithms to Help Detect Multiple Sclerosis

The algorithms for image analysis are basically a tool for diagnosis and aids clinicians to judge progression of disease and efficacy of therapy.

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks it.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Health Risks of Eating Pork

Health Risks of Eating Pork

Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats but how healthy is it? Find out whether you can eat pork in any form.

Infectious Mononucleosis

Infectious Mononucleosis

Called also the kissing diesase, Mononucleosis is an infectious disease due to infection with the Epstein Barr virus of the herpes virus family.

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify

Multiple sclerosis is treated with drugs that modify the course of the disease, suppress immunity and relieve symptoms.

Optic Neuritis

Optic Neuritis

Optic neuritis is acute inflammation of the optic nerve. Optic nerve connects the eye to the brain and carries visual signals from the retina to the brain where it is received and interpreted.

More News on:

Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Infectious Mononucleosis Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify Optic Neuritis Autoimmune Disorders Health Risks of Eating Pork 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

The type of breath and its odor can reveal a lot about the state of your health. Know more about ...

 Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a ...

 Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...