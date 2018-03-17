medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Algorithms may Save the Day by Guiding People to Give CPR Properly

by Rishika Gupta on  March 17, 2018 at 12:02 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new algorithm can help the rescuer give Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) effectively, finds a new study. This innovative method can help improve the quality of chest compressions. The findings of this study are published in the PLOS ONE journal.
Algorithms may Save the Day by Guiding People to Give CPR Properly
Algorithms may Save the Day by Guiding People to Give CPR Properly

In the event of a cardiorespiratory arrest, two actions are crucial for the patient's survival: cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation. CPR consists of rhythmically compressing the patient's chest to generate a minimum flow of blood to minimize the deterioration of vital organs (heart and brain). And defibrillator involves applying an electric shock to try to reverse the arrhythmia.

"It is essential to perform CPR properly for the manoeuvre to be effective, and that is not easy even for highly trained personnel, since the chest has to be compressed at the appropriate frequency and depth (between 100-120 compressions per minute and between 5 and 6 cm)," explained Digna María González-Otero, author of the work.

The quality of the compressions is related to the patient's survival. That is why the resuscitation guidelines recommend the use of feedback systems to monitor the quality of CPR in real time. "These devices are usually placed between the patient's chest and the rescuer's hands and guide the rescuer to help him/her achieve the target depth and frequency of the compression," pointed out the UPV/EHU researcher.

So, researchers in the UPV/EHU's Signal and Communications Group have developed an algorithm to calculate the depth and frequency of the compressions on the basis of chest acceleration.

"In other words," said González-Otero, "just by placing an accelerometer on the patient's chest we can measure, in real time, the depth and frequency at which the compressions are being performed, and then correct the rescuer if necessary so that he/she performs quality CPR".

On sale shortly

The work published in the prestigious PLOS ONE journal validates the use of the new algorithm by demonstrating that it is very accurate in calculating the frequency and depth of the compressions when the acceleration signals measured in the chests of actual patients with cardiorespiratory arrest are analyzed.

In view of the results obtained, the company Bexen Cardio, located in the Basque town of Ermua, is starting to market a device to assist the CPR used by this algorithm. It is a flexible, very thin device resembling a cushion.

"The device functions when it is connected to the defibrillator and is the screen of the defibrillator which tells the rescuer whether he/she has to press harder, work faster, etc.," said Digna María González-Otero.

"We could say that it is a straightforward, intuitive accessory for the defibrillator and which is geared, above all, towards the emergency services," she added. In fact, "some emergency services are already using it to validate its use in actual patients, to see whether it works as expected, whether it is convenient for the rescuer, whether it meets expectations, etc.", Pointed out González-Otero. Bearing in mind the results being achieved, its mass marketing is expected to take place within a few months.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

CPR Training Given to Female Police Staff in Mumbai

CPR Training Given to Female Police Staff in Mumbai

In Mumbai, female police staff were given a special training in CPR by the Zen Hospital.

Supraglottic Airway with CPR Result In Good Neurologic Outcome

Supraglottic Airway with CPR Result In Good Neurologic Outcome

Emergency supra-glottic airway management along with Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) have resulted in good neurological outcome in cardiac arrest patients

CPR Training Gives More Confidence to Actually Perform One

CPR Training Gives More Confidence to Actually Perform One

Leading organisations call for all young people to learn lifesaving CPR to help improve cardiac arrest survival rates.

Training Public in CPR and Defibrillators Improves Survival Rate

Training Public in CPR and Defibrillators Improves Survival Rate

Survival rate improves after North Carolina implemented public health initiatives to train public in use of CPR and defibrillators.

Cardiac Arrest

Cardiac Arrest

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops beating abruptly due to an electrical malfunction. Blood flow to vital organs is cut off causing unconsciousness.

More News on:

Cardiac Arrest 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness is a feeling of being faint or unsteady whereas Vertigo is a feeling that you or your ...

 Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult attention-deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition in adults seen as ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...