medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Avoiding Dietary Crisis in India: Re-look at Food Supplies

by Thilaka Ravi on  May 3, 2018 at 5:36 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A different approach to how India sources its food supplies is very necessary to avoid severe dietary shortages in the coming years, new research indicates.
Avoiding Dietary Crisis in India: Re-look at Food Supplies
Avoiding Dietary Crisis in India: Re-look at Food Supplies

India currently relies on the self-sufficiency model for food supply to the vast Indian population and that will not be enough to meet nutrient needs of the population in future. India's self-sufficiency model, i.e. increasing domestic crop yield and reducing food waste is clearly not enough, indicate researchers from the University of Edinburgh exploring the entire food system in India.

India's self-sufficiency model for securing food, which relies on increase in domestic crop yield and reduction of waste will be insufficient to meet nutritional needs, given India's rising population, the results indicate.

For the first time a research of this kind maps the entire Indian food system—right from crop production to availability in households, exploring in detail levels of calories, protein, fat and micronutrients.

Results indicate an increase in population together with environmental and dietary pressures can be a sure signal to predict nutritional shortages among 60 per cent of the Indian population.

Lead researcher Hannah Ritchie of the University of Edinburgh's School of Geosciences said: "Our analysis suggests that India's current agricultural policies will be insufficient to fully address malnutrition. To meet the UN goal of zero hunger by 2030, India will need to adopt intervention strategies that encourage dietary diversification and boost micronutrient availability."

The team of researchers suggest a combination of strategies to enable India meet the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of zero hunger by the year 2030. Optimising domestic production in India and increasing trade links could avoid the impending dietary crisis in India.

How Serious is the 'Hidden Hunger' in India?

A recent estimate shows more than two billion people around the world suffer from micronutrient deficiencies, and close to half of them live in India.

Hidden hunger is the deficiency that occurs when there is a serious deficit in the intake of essential vitamins and minerals. It becomes a matter a concern when the intake falls below the levels needed for children to grow and develop and for adults to be ale to function normally.

The research observes that health and productivity costs of micronutrient deficiencies could result in severe economic losses to the tune of 2.4 per cent of India's gross domestic product.

Further, India is one of the most at-risk nations for climate change impacts, in addition to water scarcity and fast declining soil fertility resulting from degradation of land —all of which could add to the future deficit in food production. Despite improvement in crop yields, it will not be able to feed the increasing Indian population by 2030, results indicate.

Hence the urgent need in India to diversify from traditional forms of food production to make all nutrients available for all Indians for adequate nourishment.

New Strategies to Overcome Nutritional Shortage

In order to increase the production and supply of dietary energy, protein and micronutrients a nationwide programme to optimise crop selection is urgently needed.

India also has to increase its international agricultural trade and this involves lifting restrictions on food imports, to diversify, improve and safeguard food supplies, suggest the researchers. The analysis was made on the domestic capacity of India's food system to make projections for 2030 and 2050.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Mineral Deficiency

Mineral Deficiency

Mineral deficiency is a condition in which the concentration of an essential mineral element in the body becomes very low and leads to impairment of function.

Dark Green Leafy Greens Packed With Essential Nutrients

Dark Green Leafy Greens Packed With Essential Nutrients

Given a chance, choose amaranth, drumstick, mustard, colocassia, greens over spinach, fenugreek. You would be surprised to know how they contribute to build immunity and health.

Daily Calorie Counter for Indian Food

Daily Calorie Counter for Indian Food

Do you wish to know your daily calorie intake? Counting calories is an effective way to prevent obesity. This is the right place for you to calculate the calories in the daily Indian meal.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

The type of breath and its odor can reveal a lot about the state of your health. Know more about ...

 Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a ...

 Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...