Monsoon Brings Mixed Blessings: Relief from Heat, Surge in Disease Risks

by Dr. Pavithra on Jun 11 2024 3:08 PM

The arrival of the monsoon has brought relief from the scorching summer heat, but it also poses a risk of increased waterborne https:www.medindia.net/health/conditions/waterborne.htm and vector-borne diseases. Consequently, the public health department issued directives on Monday for all local bodies, from districts to villages, to implement measures to prevent disease outbreaks during the rainy season (1 Trusted Source
National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP)

Go to source).
Officials have instructed all local bodies to develop a bi-weekly survey calendar for each health worker. This directive aims to ensure systematic monitoring and control of disease spread. Specific areas like Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, and Gondia are prone to malaria, while regions in Vidarbha are at risk for Japanese Encephalitis, Chandipura Viral Encephalitis, and Leptospirosis. Urban areas and the Konkan region, including Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Mumbai, are likely to report dengue outbreaks, according to officials.

Most Common Monsoon Diseases
Most Common Monsoon Diseases
It is time to enjoy the cool weather with the advent of the rains. Along with fun, one should also be mindful of the diseases that are common in this season.
Dr. Kailas Baviskar, Deputy Director of Health Services, stated that the health department has outlined various measures for controlling waterborne and insect-borne diseases effectively. "All districts, covering both rural and urban areas, have been asked to reassess their monsoon preparedness. Each district is to identify its most vulnerable villages to better plan manpower and resources for epidemic prevention and control," he said.

Dr. Radhakishan Pawar, Joint Director of Health Services, mentioned that districts contain institutions like ashram schools, student hostels, and old age homes, which require regular health visits. Medical officers and health workers have been instructed to ensure these visits occur. Additionally, districts must perform quality control checks on water sources to prevent waterborne diseases.

"A sanitary survey of all drinking water sources is conducted annually before the monsoon, categorizing villages with green, yellow, and red cards based on risk levels. Villages will be monitored closely based on these surveys," he added.

Simple Tips to Avoid Infectious Disease and Stay Healthy at Holiday Gatherings
Simple Tips to Avoid Infectious Disease and Stay Healthy at Holiday Gatherings
Thanksgiving and Christmas is almost here. Holiday gatherings and exposure to huge crowd during celebration can get you sick. Check out few tips to stay healthy this holiday season

Health Department Instructions


1. Integrated Insect Management: Clean premises, eliminate mosquito breeding sites, spray insecticides in risk areas, use dewormers, employ biological mosquito control like guppy fish, and promote personal protection methods such as mosquito nets, anti-mosquito creams, and window screens.

2. Laboratory Availability: Ensure diagnostic laboratories are accessible in all districts.

Monsoon Wellness: Protect Yourself from Water-borne Diseases and Skin Ailments
Monsoon Wellness: Protect Yourself from Water-borne Diseases and Skin Ailments
Discover essential precautions to stay healthy during the monsoon season. Prevent water-borne diseases, tackle skin ailments, and avoid risky foods.
3. Medicine Stock: Maintain an adequate supply of necessary medicines to treat monsoon-related diseases.

4. Quick Response Teams: Establish quick response teams at the deputy director, district, and taluka levels.

Top 8 Herbs to Keep You Fit During Monsoon
Top 8 Herbs to Keep You Fit During Monsoon
The monsoon brings happiness, and also ailments. Here are some herbs which help boost the immune system and fight against infections to keep fit and healthy.
5. Control Rooms: Set up control rooms at the taluka, district, and deputy director levels.

6. Involvement of ASHA Workers: Engage village-level ASHA workers in conducting effective epidemic surveys.

7. Inter-departmental Coordination: Ensure regular coordination among various departments such as water supply and sanitation, rural development, agriculture, urban development, and animal husbandry for disease control.

8. Health Education: Utilize various media to educate the public about epidemic diseases as directed by the health department.

Reference:
  1. National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) - (https://www.nhm.tn.gov.in/en/nhm-programscommunicable-diseases/national-vector-borne-disease-control-programme-nvbdcp)

