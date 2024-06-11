Monsoon Brings Mixed Blessings: Relief from Heat, Surge in Disease Risks

The arrival of the monsoon has brought relief from the scorching summer heat, but it also poses a risk of increased waterborne https:www.medindia.net/health/conditions/waterborne.htm and vector-borne diseases. Consequently, the public health department issued directives on Monday for all local bodies, from districts to villages, to implement measures to prevent disease outbreaks during the rainy season (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP)
Go to source). Officials have instructed all local bodies to develop a bi-weekly survey calendar for each health worker. This directive aims to ensure systematic monitoring and control of disease spread. Specific areas like Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, and Gondia are prone to malaria, while regions in Vidarbha are at risk for Japanese Encephalitis, Chandipura Viral Encephalitis, and Leptospirosis. Urban areas and the Konkan region, including Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Mumbai, are likely to report dengue outbreaks, according to officials.
‘The monsoon cools the summer heat but ignites a wave of diseases. #diseaseprevention #medindia’Dr. Kailas Baviskar, Deputy Director of Health Services, stated that the health department has outlined various measures for controlling waterborne and insect-borne diseases effectively. "All districts, covering both rural and urban areas, have been asked to reassess their monsoon preparedness. Each district is to identify its most vulnerable villages to better plan manpower and resources for epidemic prevention and control," he said.
Dr. Radhakishan Pawar, Joint Director of Health Services, mentioned that districts contain institutions like ashram schools, student hostels, and old age homes, which require regular health visits. Medical officers and health workers have been instructed to ensure these visits occur. Additionally, districts must perform quality control checks on water sources to prevent waterborne diseases.
"A sanitary survey of all drinking water sources is conducted annually before the monsoon, categorizing villages with green, yellow, and red cards based on risk levels. Villages will be monitored closely based on these surveys," he added.
Health Department Instructions
1. Integrated Insect Management: Clean premises, eliminate mosquito breeding sites, spray insecticides in risk areas, use dewormers, employ biological mosquito control like guppy fish, and promote personal protection methods such as mosquito nets, anti-mosquito creams, and window screens.
2. Laboratory Availability: Ensure diagnostic laboratories are accessible in all districts.
4. Quick Response Teams: Establish quick response teams at the deputy director, district, and taluka levels.
6. Involvement of ASHA Workers: Engage village-level ASHA workers in conducting effective epidemic surveys.
7. Inter-departmental Coordination: Ensure regular coordination among various departments such as water supply and sanitation, rural development, agriculture, urban development, and animal husbandry for disease control.
8. Health Education: Utilize various media to educate the public about epidemic diseases as directed by the health department.
