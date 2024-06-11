About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Lifestyle Changes Show Promise in Reversing Alzheimer's Symptoms

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jun 11 2024 2:00 PM

Alzheimers disease and dementia have been leading killers for years, but new research suggests that simple lifestyle changes can potentially reverse symptoms. While there is no cure, a healthy lifestyle may be the key to preventing and managing this debilitating disease (1 Trusted Source
Can Alzheimer's Disease Be Prevented?

Go to source).

Familial vs. Sporadic Alzheimer's and the Power of Prevention

There are two main types of Alzheimer's: familial and sporadic. Familial is genetic, but sporadic, affecting 95% of patients, is caused by environmental and lifestyle factors. This highlights the importance of preventative measures.

Two individuals, Cici Zerbe and Simon Nicholls, are featured in a CNN documentary claiming to have reversed their Alzheimer's through lifestyle changes. Zerbe participated in a clinical trial that focused on the effects of healthy habits on early-stage dementia. Nicholls, despite having a high genetic risk for Alzheimer's, saw significant improvement after adopting a healthy lifestyle.


The Importance of Diet and Exercise in Managing Alzheimer's

Both Zerbe and Nicholls incorporated dietary changes and exercise into their routines. Zerbe adopted a plant-based diet, while Nicholls focused on increased physical activity, including strength training, walking, and jogging. These changes not only improved their overall health but also targeted risk factors for Alzheimer's, such as heart health.


The Mediterranean Diet and Cardiovascular Connection to Alzheimer's

Nicholls embraced the Mediterranean diet, rich in antioxidants that protect brain cells. Research suggests this diet can decrease dementia risk by 23%. Additionally, improved cardiovascular health through exercise reduces the risk of Alzheimer's, as good blood flow is crucial for brain function.


Sleep, Another Piece of the Puzzle

Nicholls also prioritized good sleep hygiene. While the exact link between sleep and Alzheimer's is debated, some studies suggest that sleep deprivation can contribute to the disease.

Lifestyle Changes Lead to Dramatic Improvements

Nicholls' lifestyle changes resulted in significant weight loss, reduced body fat, and lower blood sugar levels. These improvements directly addressed risk factors for dementia.

While Zerbe and Nicholls' experiences are promising, it's important to note that these are just two cases. More research is needed to confirm the effectiveness of lifestyle changes in reversing Alzheimer's.

The positive impact of lifestyle on cognition is gaining scientific attention. Combining healthy habits with new medications may significantly improve the future of Alzheimer's treatment.

Reference:
  1. Can Alzheimer's Disease Be Prevented? - (https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/research_progress/prevention)

Source-Medindia


