Monkeypox by Numbers: 5,322 Lab-Confirmed Cases In 53 Countries

by Colleen Fleiss on July 5, 2022 at 11:15 PM
From 53 countries, 5,322 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox had been reported, revealed the World Health Organization.

"From January 1 to June 30 this year, we have 5,322 laboratory-confirmed cases and one death," from 53 countries, WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told reporters.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Advertisement


Of these, "85 per cent are in Europe, followed by the African region, the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Pacific", she added.

Even as the case numbers are rapidly increasing, the WHO has not yet declared the virus a global health emergency. It said the virus is "unusual and concerning" and an "evolving threat".
What are The New Symptoms of Monkeypox?

What are The New Symptoms of Monkeypox?


Skin lesions in the genital and anal area and lower tiredness and fever are the new symptoms seen among new monkeypox patients.
Advertisement

"The WHO continues to ask countries to pay particular attention to monkeypox cases to try to stop further infections," Chaib said.

WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that they are following the monkeypox cases "extremely closely" and that if the situation further evolves, he would "reconvene the meeting quickly". However, the global health agency is yet to convene a second meeting.

Monkeypox Statistics

The majority of the current confirmed cases of monkeypox are male and most of these cases occur among of gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men in urban areas and are clustered social and sexual networks.

There have been few hospitalizations to date, and one death in an immunocompromised individual was reported, the WHO said.

While the virus did manifest earlier in children, this reportedly is the first in the recent outbreak.

The increasing trend of infections, majorly seen among men who have sex with men "is likely to continue", said Ghebreyesus.

"We are starting to see this with several children already infected.

"I am concerned about sustained transmission because it would suggest that the virus is establishing itself and it could move into high-risk groups including children, the immunocompromised and pregnant women," Ghebreyesus said.

Source: IANS
Vaccination and Counter Measures Against Monkeypox

Vaccination and Counter Measures Against Monkeypox


Insights into vaccination and preventive measures against monkeypox could improve clinical outcomes of infected patients
Advertisement

Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention

Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention


Is the monkeypox outbreak a global concern? A rare self-limiting disease caused by a virus like smallpox with over 100 cases confirmed in the world.
Advertisement
More News on:
Monkeypox 

