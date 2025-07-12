Mind Over Asthma: The Role of Patient Expectations in Asthma Management

A healthy mindset combined with relaxation techniques can help reduce stress and anxiety in individuals with asthma.

Illness Expectations and Asthma Symptoms: A 6-Month Longitudinal Study



The Challenges of Living with Asthma: A Study



How Expectations Influence Asthma Symptoms: A 6-Month Investigation

Optimistic expectations about one’s health can influence future outcomes and the rate of asthma progression. Research by Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore found that asthmatics with a positive outlook experienced slower disease progression ().The study was published in the journaland conducted by full Professor Francesco Pagnini of the Department of Psychology at the Università Cattolica and colleagues.This study was developed in response to the. Patients helped identify key areas of concern, and their perspectives influenced the choice of outcomes and tools”. Although, the design and focus of the study were guided by patient priorities, with potential applications in clinical consultations and future co-designed interventions.After receiving a diagnosis, people often develop expectations about how their condition will evolve, Professor Pagnini explains. This cognitive framework, known as(IE), comprises future-oriented beliefs about the course of the disease and its symptoms. In chronic conditions such as asthma, IEs can play a crucial role in. “In this study, we empirically assessed the impact of IEs on asthma symptoms and respiratory function in patients”.‘We involved a group ofdiagnosed with asthma who were followed for a period of, with three assessment points, measuring the level of asthma control with the(ACT), while respiratory function was assessed throughusing spirometry,’ he explains. At the beginning of the study, we assessed each person's IE using the validated(IET), which captures both explicit (conscious) and implicit (unconscious) expectations.It emerged that people with. Explicit IE about symptom progression was also associated with changes in lung function, with more negative expectations predicting greater decline in respiratory performance, the professor adds.These findings suggest that IE may be significantly associated with asthma outcomes, highlighting their potential relevance in understanding patient experiences and symptom perception. “In experiments with patients affected by other diseases, such as, we obtained similar results”, the expert continues.The hypothesis suggested to explain these results is that, as with the placebo effect, what happens is that if I have an idea about the world and the future that awaits me, that idea will prevail, largely influencing behaviour and thus, for example, modifying adherence to therapies and clinical recommendations.Source-Eurekalert