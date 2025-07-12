Among patients with moderate to severe depressive symptoms (35% of the total), approximately 70% also exhibited elevated inflammation levels.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Depression and Inflammation in Patients With Lung Cancer: A Comparative Analysis of Acute Phase Reactant Inflammatory Markers



Go to source Trusted Source

Study Finds Link Between Depression, Inflammation in Lung Cancer Patients



‘A tough truth: 16% to 29% of #lungcancer patients experience clinically significant #depression. This highlights a critical need for integrated #mentalhealth support alongside medical treatment. Let's talk about better holistic care.’

Advertisement

Depression and Inflammation in Patients With Lung Cancer: A Comparative Analysis of Acute Phase Reactant Inflammatory Markers - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7529727/)

Researchers have made a ground-breaking discovery: lung cancer patients with high levels of depression and inflammation at diagnosis are more likely to experience persistent depressive symptoms in the following months, despite receiving innovative treatments ().The study revealed that patients with bothat diagnosis were more likely to experience persistent depression over the next eight months. In contrast, those with only depression, only inflammation, or neither condition showed stable depression levels over time.In the analyses, the researchers took into account a wide variety of other factors that could affect the results, includingthe patients received. “What this suggests is that there may be anor perhaps a synergy between inflammation and depression that can lead to worse outcomes with depression,” said Barbara L. Andersen, corresponding author of the study and professor of psychology at The Ohio State University.The results are important because high depression levels have been linked to poorer outcomes in lung cancer patients, suggesting that patients with high inflammation and depression may be at particular risk, Andersen said.The study was published online recently in the journal. Andersen and colleagues at Ohio State’s College of Medicine and The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute studied 182 patients who were newly diagnosed with. The patients were followed with monthly depression assessments for eight months.A previous study with the same participants found that depression was linked to higher levels of inflammation in lung cancer patients at diagnosis. This study was designed to see how that combination affected future levels of depression, which had not been studied before, Andersen said.Participants completed a depression measure. In addition,from patients’ blood samples were used to, called the. A previous study by Andersen showed ALI from these patients. That study also found that overall,of the patients had moderate to severe depressive symptoms. That study was the first to show that, among these patients with higher levels of depression, upwards ofalso had high inflammation.“We found that this is a particularly alarming combination. None of the three other groups in our study – those with just high inflammation, those with just high depression, or those with neither – had increasing levels of depression over the eight months,” Andersen said.Scientists don’t know for sure how inflammation and depression interact to increase depression, she said. One hypothesis is that inflammation in the body, as seen in this study, can be, where it settles into the microglia. During inflammation, the microglia can release harmful substances associated with the development of depression.These findings are important because of all cancer patients, those with lung cancer are among those with the highest rates of depression, Andersen explained. And the fact that depression is already linked to systemic inflammation suggests the risk is compounded.“Our findings suggest the need to screen for depression and determine inflammation biomarkers at diagnosis of lung cancer,” she said. “This can help identify vulnerable patients who need psychological therapies to reduce depressive symptoms with a possibility of impacting inflammation as some studies have found.”Source-Eurekalert