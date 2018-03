List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Lung Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Lung Cancer

Acebrophylline Acebrophylline is prescribed for its bronchodilator, mucolytic and anti-inflammatory action. The combined action of ambroxol and theophylline 7-acetic acid salt (acebrophylline) reduces the viscosity of the mucus, relaxes the bronchial smooth muscles and enables the phlegm to get cleared from the respiratory tract. It is used in the treatment of acute or chronic bronchitis chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchial asthma Trade Names : More...

Alectinib Alectinib belongs to a group of medicines known as kinase Inhibitors. It is prescribed for the treatment of a certain type (anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive) of non-small cell lung cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. It is given for patients who cannot take another drug, crizotinib, or in those in whom crizotinib was ineffective. It may slow down or stop the growth and spread of cancer cells by specifically blocking the protein which signals them to multiply.

Bevacizumab Bevacizumab is used to treat certain types of advanced lung cancer. It is also used to treat certain types of brain, breast, kidney, colon, or rectal cancer along with other cancer medicines.

Bexarotene Bexarotene is an oral antineoplastic agent, prescribed for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL, a type of skin cancer), lung cancer, breast cancer and Kaposi's sarcoma.

Brigatinib Brigatinib is an anticancer drug which is prescribed to treat patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for patients who have progressed with or experience side effects with crizotinib , another drug used to treat the cancer.

Cisplatin Cisplatin is a platinum-based chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovarian cancer, bladder cancer and metastatic testicular tumors either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Crizotinib Crizotinib is an anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitor, prescribed for non-small cell lung cancer.

Dactinomycin Dactinomycin is a cytotoxic chemotherapy, prescribed for Wilm's tumor, Ewing’s sarcoma and testicular cancer. Dactinomycin slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names :

Doxorubicin Doxorubicin is a cytotoxic anthracycline antibiotic, prescribed for treating various types of cancer. Trade Names : More...

Erlotinib Erlotinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, prescribed for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer. Trade Names :

Etoposide Etoposide is an anti-cancer agent, prescribed for lung cancer and testicular cancer. Trade Names : More...

Gefitinib Gefitinib is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for non-small cell lung cancer. Trade Names : More...

Gemcitabine Gemcitabine is a nucleoside analog used in chemotherapy for treating certain types of cancer (like lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer). The medication inhibits the progress of cancer cell growth in the body. Trade Names : More...

Ifosfamide Ifosfamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer (breast cancer, lymph cancer, lung cancer) in combination with other medicines. Trade Names : More...

Nivolumab Nivolumab is a monoclonal antibody and a PD-1 inhibitor (programmed death receptor inhibitor) which is prescribed for cancer treatment. It is mainly used for treating progression or relapse of classical Hodgkin lymphoma (a type of blood cancer), and melanoma (a skin cancer) which has spread to other parts of the body and which cannot be removed by surgery. It is also used as a second-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer and renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) which worsens during or after treatment with other chemotherapy medications. The mode of action involves slowing down or stopping the growth of cancer cells by working with the immune system (immune checkpoint blockade).

Pemetrexed Pemetrexed is an (antifolate) antineoplastic agent, prescribed for mesothelioma (cancer that develops from the protective lining of the internal tissues) and certain types of non-small cell lung cancer either alone or with other medications. It slows down the growth and the spread of cancerous tissue in the body. Trade Names :

Porfimer Sodium Porfimer Sodium is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for esophageal cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and dysplasia in Barrett's Esophagus.

Rituximab Rituximab is a monoclol antibody, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as lymphomas, leukemias, transplant rejection and some autoimmune disorders. Trade Names :

Technetium Tc 99m Depreotide Injection Technetium Tc 99m Depreotide Injection is a radiopharmaceutical preparation, used to identify malignant lung tumors in patients who are highly suspect for malignancy.

Topotecan Topotecan is a topoisomerase type I inhibitor, prescribed for ovarian or lung cancer that do not respond well to other types of cancer treatment. It kills the cancer cells in ovary and lungs. Trade Names :

Vinblastine Vinblastine is an anti-microtubule agent, prescribed for Hodgkin's lymphoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, and testicular cancer. Trade Names :