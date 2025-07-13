New Antibody Blocks Pollen Allergy and Redefines Hay Fever Treatment

Researchers found the monoclonal antibody from XA19 effectively blocks IgE-triggered allergic responses to mugwort pollen in mice.



‘Say goodbye to #mugwort #pollen woes! New allergen-specific #monoclonal antibody therapy helps prevent #hay_fever and #asthma symptoms. #allergies #pollen_allergies’

Targeting Mugwort: A New Era for Allergy Treatment

Advertisement

Generating Antibodies for Mugwort Allergy Therapy

Intranasal monoclonal antibodies to mugwort pollen reduce allergic inflammation in a mouse model of allergic rhinitis and asthma - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2025.1595659/full)

leading to an estimated 100 million lost school and workdays each year. The incidence of hay fever has been rising steadily for decades, a trend too rapid to be explained by genetics or health changes alone. ( )Experts believe a mix of modern lifestyle factors is contributing to the surge, including increased hygiene, overuse of antibiotics and antiseptics, dietary habits, urban pollution, and the ongoing climate crisis.But there's promising news for allergy sufferers. In a groundbreaking study, researchers have developed aand parts of Europe, affecting 10–15% of hay fever sufferers in those regions. This proof-of-concept offers a potential new path for allergy treatment.“This is the first time a monoclonal antibody designed to block a specific pollen allergen has been delivered directly into the nose, and been shown to protect against allergy symptoms in the upper and lower airways,” said Prof Kaissar Tabynov, the director of the International Center for Vaccinology at the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University (KazNARU) in Almaty, and the study’s senior author.“In the future, similar antibodies could be developed for other major pollen allergens, such as ragweed or grass. This opens the door to a new generation of precision allergy treatments that are fast-acting, needle-free, and tailored to individual allergen sensitivities.”Traditional treatment is allergen-specific immunotherapy: patients are exposed to gradually increasing doses of the allergen, until they become desensitized. However, this doesn’t work for all patients, and in recent decades, so-called ‘allergen-specific monoclonal antibody therapy’ has increasingly come to the fore as an alternative.In allergen-specific monoclonal antibody therapy, researchers engineer antibodies of the IgG class, which either specifically recognize the allergen itself and block it, or bind to IgE antibodies in general. In either case, this prevents the allergen from triggering an allergic reaction. A disadvantage is that typically, these antibodies needed to be injected into the bloodstream – until now.“Our method acts immediately and locally at the lining of the nose, by neutralizing the allergen on contact. Thisnot only prevents IgE antibodies from being activated, but may also reduce inflammation through other mechanisms, such as calming immune cell responses and promoting regulatory pathways," explained Tabynov.The researchers injected mice with a dose of mugwort pollen, stimulating them to produce antibodies against it. The mice were then humanely euthanized and their spleens harvested to isolate white blood cells. The use of mice was approved by the local Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee, under the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.The white blood cells were then fused with laboratory-grown cancer cells from mice with multiple myeloma. This yielded five immortal ‘hybridoma’ cell lines which each secreted a single type (hence ‘monoclonal’) of antibody against mugwort pollen. A suite of diagnostic tests showed that the most powerful was produced by hybridoma cell line XA19, which was selected for further development.To test their efficacy, purified antibodies from XA19 were administered to the interior of the nose of five mice, which had been stimulated to become allergic to mugwort pollen through injections of pollen extract. Five additional mice served as positive control: they had been similarly sensitized but received a placebo. A further five mice were the negative control, neither sensitized to the pollen nor given monoclonal antibodies. Three weeks later, all mice were exposed three times under anesthesia to an aerosol of mugwort pollen, as well as to pollen extract delivered directly inside the nose.The results showed that thefor example, they showed a weaker ear swelling response to the pollen (a common allergic reaction in rodents); they rubbed their nose less frequently, indicating less irritation of the upper airways; their full lung capacity was preserved upon exposure to the pollen; and they showed less inflammation inside the nostrils. Inside the lungs, levels of two inflammation-promoting molecules called cytokines were likewise reduced.“Before this treatment can be tested in people, we need to adapt the antibody to make it suitable for humans – a process called ‘humanization’ – and conduct additional preclinical safety and efficacy studies,” said Tabynov.“If these are successful and provided we have adequate support, we could begin clinical trials in two to three years, though bringing it to market would likely take five to seven years. We are already planning for this transition and working on scaling up production.”Source-Eurekalert