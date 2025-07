Sleep Data: An Early Warning Predictor for Preterm Birth Risk

Inconsistent sleep patterns are more strongly associated with preterm birth than average sleep duration or quality.

Preterm birth complications are the number one cause of death in children under 5, with approximately. A team of researchers at Washington University in St. Louis has found that, despite the unknown underlying causes ().Ben Warner, a doctoral student and Peinan Zhao, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, usedmodels to analyze sleep data from pregnant participants. Whileis known as a predictor of preterm birth, which is, the reasons behind it have been unclear because the data was self-reported by patients.Warner studied data fromin the first two trimesters of their pregnancy with a recorded delivery date. The patients were in aconducted at Washington University in St. Louis and BJC HealthCare. Aboutof patients in the cohort experienced a preterm birth. Warner is advised by Chenyang Lu, the Fullgraf Professor in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering in McKelvey Engineering; Zhao; and Sarah England, the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Professor and vice chair for research of obstetrics and gynecology at WashU Medicine.The patients wore a clinically validated wristwatch, called an, that measured body movements for roughly two-week periods. The data allows the team, what time the patients went to sleep and woke up, their movement during sleep and several other variables. Patients also completed surveys about their sleep patterns. Warner and Zhao combined the two sources of data and plugged them into machine-learning models to learn the impact of sleep patterns on preterm birth.“We found that measures of sleep are decently predictive of preterm birth,” Warner said. “Variability in sleep patterns tends to be a stronger predictor of preterm birth than average sleep metrics, and getting consistent sleep is more important than getting good sleep on average.”“Raw data from wearables can be very messy, but using a healthy combination of statistical methods, AI (artificial intelligence) and clinical knowledge, researchers can extract important clinical insights,” said Lu, who is also director of the university’s AI for Health Institute. “Then AI scientists and clinicians work together to extract the insights from these very complex data from the real world and get meaningful insights from it.”“Our model shows that a machine-learning model is better than a more statistical model,” said Zhao, who also is a member of the Center for Reproductive Health Sciences. “We can look at the result on importance of individual variables: How much does this variable contribute to the predictive model, and how much does it affect the final result? Based on that, a direction of a potential intervention is to promote a more consistent sleep schedule.”Although many pregnant people report, that generally comes, England said. The team focused on finding signals before women were. There is no intervention because we can’t predict who’s going to have a preterm birth,” said England, director of the Center for Reproductive Health Sciences.“This research highlights the collaborations between engineering and obstetrics and gynecology,” England said. “Many people don’t see natural connections between engineering and the field of reproduction, and this is another example of a perfect way for engineers to interact with researchers in our field.”Source-Eurekalert