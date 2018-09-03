medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. News on IT in Healthcare

Microsoft, Apollo Hospitals to Use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Cardiac Diseases

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 9, 2018 at 12:29 AM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Microsoft has partnered with Apollo Hospitals to build an artificial intelligence (AI) system to detect cardiac diseases promptly, revealed sources. The AI Network for healthcare, previously known as Microsoft Intelligent Network for Eyecare (MINE), is a part of Microsoft Healthcare NExT aimed to accelerate healthcare innovation through artificial intelligence and cloud computing.
Microsoft, Apollo Hospitals to Use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Cardiac Diseases
Microsoft, Apollo Hospitals to Use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Cardiac Diseases

Initially aimed at tackling only visions problems, AI Network for healthcare will now collaborate with Apollo to develop and deploy new machine learning models to predict patient risk for heart disease and assists doctors on treatment plans.

"AI Network for healthcare aims to democratise AI by empowering healthcare providers with faster, intuitive and predictable solutions and reducing the disease burden. The systems of intelligence we create can change the lives of patients and the work of medical practitioners enabling accessible healthcare to all," said Peter Lee, Corporate Vice President (AI and Research) at Microsoft.

"Cardiac disease is amongst India's leading causes of mortality and morbidity, which is exacting a toll on the health and well-being of our citizens," said Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals.

"The collaboration with Microsoft's path-breaking technologies like AI and machine learning will help better predict, prevent and manage heart disease in the country," Reddy added.

The partnership was announced at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) annual conference and exhibition in Las Vegas.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

Cardiac Arrest

Cardiac Arrest

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops beating abruptly due to an electrical malfunction. Blood flow to vital organs is cut off causing unconsciousness.

An Active Heart - Animation

An Active Heart - Animation

The heart pumps blood constantly providing the power to sustain life.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Predict Heart Attack Risk

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Predict Heart Attack Risk

Knowing the heart attack risk could soon become as simple as an eye test. AI helps predict heart disease risk.

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Statins Cardiomyopathy Intellectual disability Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Artificial intelligence in Healthcare 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital acquired infections (HAI) are acquired by patients and health personnel alike in a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...