Microsoft, Apollo Hospitals to Use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Cardiac Diseases

Microsoft has partnered with Apollo Hospitals to build an artificial intelligence (AI) system to detect cardiac diseases promptly, revealed sources. The AI Network for healthcare, previously known as Microsoft Intelligent Network for Eyecare (MINE), is a part of Microsoft Healthcare NExT aimed to accelerate healthcare innovation through artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Initially aimed at tackling only visions problems, AI Network for healthcare will now collaborate with Apollo to develop and deploy new machine learning models to predict patient risk for heart disease and assists doctors on treatment plans.



‘Microsoft has partnered with Apollo Hospitals to use artificial intelligence (AI) system to detect cardiac diseases promptly.’ "AI Network for healthcare aims to democratise AI by empowering healthcare providers with faster, intuitive and predictable solutions and reducing the disease burden. The systems of intelligence we create can change the lives of patients and the work of medical practitioners enabling accessible healthcare to all," said Peter Lee, Corporate Vice President (AI and Research) at Microsoft.



"Cardiac disease is amongst India's leading causes of mortality and morbidity, which is exacting a toll on the health and well-being of our citizens," said Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals.



"The collaboration with Microsoft's path-breaking technologies like AI and machine learning will help better predict, prevent and manage heart disease in the country," Reddy added.



The partnership was announced at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) annual conference and exhibition in Las Vegas.



