Women More Prone to Chronic Kidney Diseases Than Men: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 9, 2018 at 12:14 AM
Kidney dysfunction is more common in women than men. A new survey shows kidney function abnormalities were an average of 11.36 per cent higher in women than in men (9.48%).
The survey showed that It also showed that kidney function disorders were very common in the elderly, especially those over 85 years.

"Women have to face multiple socio-economic challenges that keep the concerns of their health secondary to men or family. They fall behind men in terms of timely diagnosis, accesses to healthcare and receiving treatment. Other than lacking awareness about the disease, the biologic conditions such menstrual cycles and pregnancy are conditions purely unique to women, and all this makes women more vulnerable to chronic kidney disease," Sandeep, Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram, said in a statement.

According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study 2015, chronic kidney disease was ranked 17th among the causes of deaths globally with an annual death rate of 19•2 deaths per 100,000 population. In many countries, chronic kidney disease is now among the top five causes of death.

Kidneys are responsible for filtration of harmful fluids and wastes from body. Thus, it is vulnerable to damage by a range of conditions and infections affecting the body such as diabetes, hypertension, bacterial or viral infection, toxins, smoking and drugs.

"Diabetes and hypertension account for two-third of the causes of chronic kidney disease.However, the disease progresses slowly and silently, without any manifestation or obvious symptoms.

The disease is known to show its real signs only in advanced stages, and therefore, it becomes all the more important to get periodic tests done if a person is suffering from these conditions," said Dr. Prem Prakash Varma, Senior Consultant, Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka.

Symptoms of the kidney disease include, blood in urine, increased or decreased frequency of urination, swelling in legs feet or ankles, feeling tired and fatigued, loss of sleep or trouble sleeping, and episodes of nausea and vomiting, the doctor said.

As kidneys start malfunctioning the levels of these markers go up in blood. When the kidneys are damaged, they have trouble removing creatinine from blood, the doctors said.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease

Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease

A recent review listed out the causes, risk factors, complications and treatment of anemia in children with chronic kidney disease.

Alarming Facts about Kidney Disease

Alarming Facts about Kidney Disease

The rising incidence of lifestyle related diseases like diabetes and hypertension has risen and has resulted in alarming rise of kidney disease in the world.

Foods to Avoid in Kidney Failure

Foods to Avoid in Kidney Failure

Cut back on salt, restrict your fluid intake and limit consumption of proteins if you suffer from kidney failure.

Healthy Foods for People with Kidney Disease

Healthy Foods for People with Kidney Disease

For people with kidney disease, the choice of foods becomes limited. Here's a list of healthy foods that promote kidney health.

Glomerulonephritis

Glomerulonephritis

Glomerulonephritis is used to describe several kidney disease that damage the glomeruli. Glomerulonephritis has to be managed with dietary changes.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

What's New on Medindia

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital acquired infections (HAI) are acquired by patients and health personnel alike in a ...

 View All

